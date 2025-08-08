Brown Goes Deep Twice, Aces Fall 7-4 to Rainiers

August 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, Wash. - The Reno Aces (13-23, 50-61) dropped a 7-4 decision to the Tacoma Rainiers (24-12, 62-49), the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, on Thursday night at Cheney Stadium.

Despite the loss, Seth Brown continued his torrid stretch at the plate, launching his 12th and 13th home runs of the season. The veteran slugger put the Aces on the board early with a two-run shot to left-center in the first inning, then added a solo blast in the third. Since joining Reno on July 4, Brown has slashed .293/.386/.556 with 13 extra-base hits, including six homers, and 21 RBI over 25 games.

Kristian Robinson also left the yard, belting his second homer of the year-an opposite-field shot to left-center in the fourth inning. The 23-year-old has started to heat up at the dish, going deep twice in his last three games.

The Aces will aim to bounce back in Friday's matchup against the Rainiers, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Seth Brown: 2-for-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB

Kristian Robinson: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI

