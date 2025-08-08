OKC Comets Edge El Paso

August 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets hit five home runs and prevailed during another tight game in El Paso, hanging on for a 10-9 win Friday night at Southwest University Park. Both teams scored in the first inning with El Paso taking an early 2-1 lead. Ben Rortvedt put the Comets (20-17/66-46) ahead in the second inning with a two-run homer. El Paso (23-13/51-50) responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead at 4-3. Solo blasts by Jose Ramos and CJ Alexander in the third inning gave the Comets a 5-4 edge. In the fourth inning, Rortvedt went deep again, and two batters later, Esteury Ruiz blasted another homer. A RBI single by Ryan Ward later in the frame moved the lead to 8-4. However, El Paso scored three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning, pulling back within one run at 8-7. Chuckie Robinson provided RBI hits for the Comets in both the fifth and seventh innings to give the Comets a three-run lead. El Paso rallied for a run after having the bases empty with two outs in the eighth inning to trim the deficit to 10-8. Mason McCoy led off the ninth inning with a solo homer for the Chihuahuas, and El Paso later loaded the bases with two outs before Clay Dungan flied out to end the game.

Of Note:

-Seven of the Comets' last eight games have been decided by one or two runs, with OKC going 3-4 in those games. Three of the first four games in El Paso have been one-run games, with El Paso collecting walk-off wins both Tuesday and Wednesday.

-The Comets claimed their first win in El Paso after starting a series 0-3 for the first time all year. The victory also snapped a season-high four-game road losing streak.

-The Comets hit five home runs Friday, marking their third game with five or more homers this year and first since May 27 at Las Vegas. All five homers occurred within a span of 12 batters between the second and fourth innings.

-Ben Rortvedt homered twice for his fourth career multi-homer game a first since July 6, 2023 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Entering Friday, Rortvedt had hit one home run all season across 48 games with the Tampa Bay Rays, Triple-A Durham and OKC.

-CJ Alexander went 4-for-4 with a home run, double, walk and season-high four runs. He also collected his second four-hit game overall this season along with May 10 at Reno while playing for Las Vegas...Over his last six games, Alexander is 12-for-21 with six extra-base hits and seven RBI.

-Jose Ramos went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double. In his last three games, Ramos is 5-for-11 with five extra-base hits, including two home runs.

-Ryan Ward collected his Minor-League leading 100th RBI of the season with a RBI single in the fourth inning. He is the only player in Oklahoma City's Bricktown era (since 1998) with multiple 100 RBI seasons, as he recorded the fifth different 100-RBI campaign during the Bricktown era.

-In his first game since getting optioned back to Oklahoma City, Esteury Ruiz went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs and two stolen bases. Ruiz became the fifth player in OKC's Bricktown era with 40 or more steals, and Friday marked his 11th multi-steal game of the season.

-Chuckie Robinson collected three hits, including key RBI knocks with two outs in the both the fifth and seventh innings. Robinson is 19-for-49 (.388) with 14 RBI over his last 13 games.

-Kody Hoese extended his current hitting streak to nine games with a single in the third inning. He is 11-for-33 during the hitting streak.

-For the second time in five games, the Comets collected at least nine extra-base hits, with five home runs and four doubles. Over the last five games, OKC has recorded 32 extra-base hits.

-Oklahoma City allowed at least seven runs in a fifth straight game (45 R) and allowed double-digit hits in a fifth straight game (61 H)...The Comets also set a season high with 12 walks, including seven o over the final three innings...Over the last 20 innings going back to Wednesday, the Comets have allowed 27 runs, 30 hits and 26 walks.

Next Up: The Comets look to continue to battle back in the series in El Paso starting at 7:35 p.m. CT Saturday at Southwest University Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.