Chihuahuas' Six-Game Win Streak Ends Friday

August 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas put the winning run at second base in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night but lost to the Oklahoma City Comets 10-9. It was Oklahoma City's first win through the first four games of the series.

Chihuahuas right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and three walks. The double was his 36th of the season, which tied Alex Dickerson's single-season team record set in 2016. El Paso catcher Rodolfo Duran caught a Comets runner trying to steal Friday, which was El Paso's league-leading 41st caught stealing this season. Third baseman Will Wagner reached base five times, going 2-for-3 with three walks. Tim Locastro and Mason McCoy both homered for the Chihuahuas.

The Chihuahuas scored two runs in the first inning Friday for the sixth time in their last seven games. Oklahoma City hit five home runs Friday, which was the most allowed by El Paso in a single game this year. Friday's loss ended El Paso's season-long six-game winning streak.

Box Score: Gameday: Comets 10, Chihuahuas 9 Final Score (08/08/2025)

Team Records: Oklahoma City (66-46, 20-17), El Paso (61-50, 23-13)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Kyle Funkhouser (2-2, 6.81) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







