Chihuahuas' Six-Game Win Streak Ends Friday
August 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas put the winning run at second base in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night but lost to the Oklahoma City Comets 10-9. It was Oklahoma City's first win through the first four games of the series.
Chihuahuas right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and three walks. The double was his 36th of the season, which tied Alex Dickerson's single-season team record set in 2016. El Paso catcher Rodolfo Duran caught a Comets runner trying to steal Friday, which was El Paso's league-leading 41st caught stealing this season. Third baseman Will Wagner reached base five times, going 2-for-3 with three walks. Tim Locastro and Mason McCoy both homered for the Chihuahuas.
The Chihuahuas scored two runs in the first inning Friday for the sixth time in their last seven games. Oklahoma City hit five home runs Friday, which was the most allowed by El Paso in a single game this year. Friday's loss ended El Paso's season-long six-game winning streak.
Box Score: Gameday: Comets 10, Chihuahuas 9 Final Score (08/08/2025)
Team Records: Oklahoma City (66-46, 20-17), El Paso (61-50, 23-13)
Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Kyle Funkhouser (2-2, 6.81) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 8, 2025
- Rainiers Pick Up Fifth Shutout Victory With 7-0 Win Over Aces - Tacoma Rainiers
- Salt Lake Powers Past Las Vegas with 10-4 Win, Take 3-1 Series Lead - Salt Lake Bees
- Despite France's 3.2 Strong Innings, Space Cowboys Fall in See-Saw Affair on Friday - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- OKC Comets Edge El Paso - Oklahoma City Comets
- Isotopes Outlast Express on Toglia's 11th-Inning Single, 9-8 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Chihuahuas' Six-Game Win Streak Ends Friday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Aces Shut Down, 7-0, by Rainiers - Reno Aces
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Reno - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Comets Game Notes - August 8, 2025 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Reno Aces Back to School Flash Sale - Reno Aces
- Salt Lake Hits Five Homers, Overcomes Six-Run Deficit to Win 15-12 Slugfest - Salt Lake Bees
- Rivas and Hunt Homers Push Tacoma Past Reno in 7-4 Victory - Tacoma Rainiers
- Chihuahuas Win Sixth Straight Game Thursday 11-5 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Brown Goes Deep Twice, Aces Fall 7-4 to Rainiers - Reno Aces
- Garcia Tosses Seven Strikeouts in Second Rehab Appearance with Sugar Land - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Isotopes Fall 13-6 for Fifth-Straight Loss - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Big El Paso Third Too Much for OKC - Oklahoma City Comets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Chihuahuas Stories
- Chihuahuas' Six-Game Win Streak Ends Friday
- Chihuahuas Win Sixth Straight Game Thursday 11-5
- Down by Six, Chihuahuas Come Back to Win Wednesday
- Roberts Sacrifice Fly Gives El Paso 8-7 Walk-Off Win
- Christopher McDonald's Special Appearance at the Chihuahuas Game Postponed