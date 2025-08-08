Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Reno

August 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 8/8 vs. Reno

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (7-6, 4.69) vs. Reno LHP Kohl Drake (1-1, 5.19)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster move:

ADD OF Luke Raley (#30) - sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Won their first game of the series with a 7-4 victory over Reno on Thursday night...Reno took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run home run from Seth Brown, but Tacoma got a run back in the bottom of the inning as Leo Rivas hit a solo home run...Blake Hunt gave Tacoma the lead in the bottom of the second inning as he cranked a three-run home run to left field to give Tacoma a 4-2 lead...Reno would tie the game as Brown hit a solo home run in the third inning and Kristian Robinson did the same in the fourth to tie the game at four...the Rainiers took the lead back in the bottom of the fourth as Samad Taylor drew a bases-loaded walk and Rhylan Thomas brought in a run on a sacrifice fly to lead 6-4...Spencer Packard delivered the final run of the game with an RBI single in the fifth inning to extend the lead to 7-4...Bryce Miller made his second rehab start, allowing four runs over 3.2 innings with five strikeouts...Sauryn Lao spun 3.2 innings of scoreless relief, picking up his second win of the season as Joe Jacques and Jesse Hahn retired the final five batters of the game to close out the victory.

RETURN OF RALEY: The Seattle Mariners sent OF Luke Raley to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Friday...Raley was placed on the Mariners' 10-Day Injured List on July 30 (retro July 27) for back spasms...Raley will embark on his second Major League rehab assignment of the season with Tacoma tonight, having suited up for the Rainiers from June 12-18, hitting .368 (7x19) with a double, a home run and three RBI over five games while rehabbing a right oblique strain...Raley has played in 49 games with the Mariners this year, hitting .220/.343/.348 with six doubles, four home runs and 18 RBI.

ON THE HUNT: Since June 1 (24 games), C Blake Hunt has gone on a tear, hitting .309 (25x81) with two doubles, one triple and four home runs, driving in 20...he's drawn 22 walks and struck out only 18 times in that span, sporting a .458 on-base percentage, a .506 slugging percentage and a .964 OPS in that time...since July 6 (11 games), Hunt has drawn 14 walks and struck out just four times...Hunt's 14 walks since July 6 are the third-most among Triple-A catchers and his .286 walks/plate appearance is the best for any Triple-A catcher with at least 45 plate appearances in that time...Hunt's 1.069 OPS since July 6 is the fourth-best for a Triple-A catcher (min. 45 PA).

FORD FINDS HIS WAY ON BASE: In the first inning on Thursday night, Harry Ford was hit by a pitch, extending his current on-base streak to 14 games...over his 14-game streak, Ford is hitting .315 (17x54) with two doubles, four home runs, 14 RBI and 15 runs scored...Ford currently ranks third in the PCL in on-base percentage at .414 and seventh with 59 walks drawn...his 59 walks are the most among Triple-A catchers and the second-most by a Rainiers' catcher since 2005, trailing the 82 drawn by Cooper Hummel in 2023...Ford's 59 walks are also the most by a Triple-A player under 23 years old this season.

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: The Rainiers stole another base on Thursday night, their ninth game in a row with a stolen base, their longest streak of the season and the fourth-longest streak in Triple-A this season...Tacoma is 32-for-36 in stolen base attempts since July 29...the next-closest Triple-A team is Salt Lake and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, who have stolen 17 bases...the Rainiers lead Triple-A with 70 stolen bases (80 attempts) since July 1...two Rainiers are closing in on the career franchise record, set by Dell Alston with 92 from 1978-80...Samad Taylor has 84 career steals with Tacoma, needing eight to tie and Cade Marlowe has 83, needing nine to tie the record.

HARD TIME WITH HOMERS: Tacoma pitchers have allowed at least three home runs in each of their last three games, their longest streak of the season and just the seventh time since 2005, last done from September 3-6, 2023...the last time Tacoma allowed three home runs in four consecutive games was May 6-10, 2022, the only instance since at least 2005...of the 11 home runs allowed in the last three games, eight of them have been solo home runs...the 110 home runs allowed by Tacoma are the second-fewest in the PCL, two short of the 108 allowed by Oklahoma City this season...prior to the last three games, Tacoma had not allowed a home run in a season-best four games in a row.

RHYLAN ROLLS AT CHENEY: OF Rhylan Thomas is putting up one of the best seasons for a Rainier at Cheney Stadium in the last 20 year...Thomas is hitting .341 (74x218) in 54 home games this season, the fifth-best home batting average of any PCL hitter...Thomas' .341 is the fourth-best for any Rainier in a single season at Cheney Stadium since 2005 (minimum 150 at-bats)...he trails the .348 (70x201) that Tyler Locklear hit this year, the .355 (76x214) that Matt Mangini hit in 2010 and the .392 (65x166) that Shin-Soo Choo hit in 2006...Thomas' 74 hits at Cheney Stadium are the fourth-most by a Rainier since 2005, five shy of the 79 hits Bryan LaHair recorded in 2007.

LEO IS LOCKED IN: Since June 1, Leo Rivas has led the Pacific Coast League with a .460 on-base percentage, drawing 40 walks, the second-most in the league in that time...moving up to July 1, Rivas leads the PCL with 24 walks, ranks second in the league with a .487 OBP, fourth with 11 stolen bases, seventh with a .337 batting average and sixth with a .993 OPS...Rivas' strong July was one of the best months of his career, with his .394 average ranking the third-best in a month in his career, trailing the .410 he hit in June of 2016 and July of 2024...his 1.075 OPS in July is also the third-best of any month in his career.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners completed the sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 4-3 victory in 11 innings as Dominic Canzone provided the walk-off hit...Randy Arozarena went deep in the third inning with a two-run blast, giving Seattle a 2-0 lead with his 23rd home run of the season...Jackson Kowar picked up his second win in the victory.







