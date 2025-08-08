Rainiers Pick Up Fifth Shutout Victory With 7-0 Win Over Aces

August 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (63-49/25-12) earned their fifth shutout victory of the season behind 4.0 one-hit innings from the bullpen and a bases-clearing double from Austin Shenton in a 7-0 rout of the Reno Aces (50-62/13-24).

Tacoma got on the board first Friday night, breaking through in the second inning. Leody Taveras led off with a single up the middle, and Marlowe followed with a base hit to left field. Leo Rivas moved both runners up a base with a sacrifice bunt, and Jack López brought in the game's first run with a sacrifice fly to center field. Austin Shenton grounded out to end the inning with the score at 1-0.

The Rainiers extended their lead in the third inning. Samad Taylor and Luke Raley, who began his second Major League rehab stint this season with Tacoma on Friday, began the frame with back-to-back singles. Raley's single allowed Taylor to advance from first to third, but he was cut down at the plate on a fielder's choice from Rhylan Thomas. With runners on first and second, Harry Ford laced a two-run double to left field to make it 3-0. Ford was stranded, as Taveras grounded out, Marlowe walked, and Rivas flied out to conclude the frame.

Tacoma tacked on another in the fourth via a two-out rally. López and Shenton were retired, and Taylor reached with his second base hit of the game. Raley laced his second single as well, which advanced Taylor to third; Thomas came through with a two-out RBI single to left field, making it 4-0. That would be all in the inning, as Reno starter Kohl Drake set Ford down on strikes to escape the jam.

Tacoma starter Jhonathan Díaz kept the Aces off the board over 5.0 innings pitched with three strikeouts. He dealt with some traffic, allowing eight hits and a walk, but wiggled out of each tough situation to turn in a scoreless outing.

The Rainiers opened the game up in the fifth inning, which started with consecutive singles from Leody Taveras and Cade Marlowe. Rivas walked to load the bases, and after López popped out, Shenton drove a bases-clearing double into the right-center field gap to push the lead to 7-0. Taylor reached on an error, but Raley struck out and Thomas grounded out to send the game to the sixth.

The Tacoma bullpen was dominant in relief of Díaz. Tayler Saucedo (1.0 IP), Austin Kitchen (2.0 IP) and William Fleming (1.0 IP) combined to complete the shutout while allowing just one hit on seven strikeouts. Fleming finished the game in the ninth with a final score of 7-0. Díaz earned the win for Tacoma, his eighth of the season, while Drake took the loss after giving up seven runs over 4.1 innings pitched.

Postgame Notes:

The win on Friday represents just the second time since 2005 that the Rainiers have shutout their opponent while allowing 10-or-more hits. The other occurrence was August 20, 2005 in a 5-0 victory over Fresno.

Friday marks Tacoma's fifth shutout victory of the season. The most recent shutout win came on July 9, which was an 11-0 victory and was also against Reno.

Jhonathan Díaz threw 5.0 shutout innings in the start, just the fourth Rainier this year to throw at least 5.0 shutout innings in a game this year, joining: Casey Lawrence (7.0 IP, July 9), Logan Gilbert (5.0 IP, June 10) and Luis F. Castillo (5.0 IP, June 16)

After going 3-for-17 in his first five games off the Injured List, Cade Marlowe has hit .417 (10x24) in his last eight games with three doubles, one home run and three RBI while drawing eight walks

Austin Shenton's double with the bases loaded was the Rainiers' first extra-base hit with the bases loaded since July 23, when Harry Ford hit a grand slam against Round Rock, snapping a streak of 17 plate appearances without an extra-base hit with the bases loaded







