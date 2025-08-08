Chihuahuas Win Sixth Straight Game Thursday 11-5

August 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas scored seven runs in their 12-batter third inning Thursday night at beat the Oklahoma City Comets 11-5. The Chihuahuas have won six consecutive games, a season high, and have won 12 of their last 15 games.

Chihuahuas designated hitter Rodolfo Duran went 2-for-5 with two home runs, including a grand slam, and five RBIs. It was the first multi-homer game by a Chihuahua since Clay Dungan on June 20 vs. Reno and the first grand slam by an El Paso batter since Mason McCoy's on July 8 against Las Vegas. Duran has multiple hits in each of his last six games and has four home runs in his last six games.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza hit his 35th double of the season in the fifth inning, which leads all of Minor League Baseball. Perlaza is one double away from tying Alex Dickerson's team single season record set in 2016. The Chihuahuas scored twice in the first inning Thursday and have scored two runs in the first in five of their last six games.

Team Records: Oklahoma City (65-46, 19-17), El Paso (61-49, 23-12)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Landon Knack (3-4, 6.55) vs. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (4-1, 5.48). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.