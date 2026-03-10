Fan Fest Scheduled for Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

OKLAHOMA CITY - Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will open to the public for Fan Fest from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday as the Oklahoma City Comets welcome guests to the stadium for Comets Under the Big Top, a free evening of fun and entertainment in advance of the 2026 baseball season.

The family-friendly event provides circus-themed fun as well as St. Patrick's Day-related activities. Free parking will be available in the Joe Carter Lot, located at the northeast corner of Reno and Joe Carter Avenues.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP at okccomets.com.

Fan Fest activities are scheduled to include:

- Baseball golf on the field for guests to take a swing at winning a variety of prizes, including Comets merchandise

- Behind-the-scenes tours of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, including the Comets clubhouse

- Carnival games, bounce houses, inflatable games, face painting and balloon twisting

- St. Patrick's Day-themed fun, including green beer for guests age 21 and older, cup pong and more

- Live music

- Ballpark concessions available for purchase, including Dippin' Dots

- Select-A-Seat to choose your ideal spot to enjoy Comets baseball games in 2026

- Merchandise available for purchase in the OKC Comets Team Store

For additional details about Fan Fest or to RSVP, please visit okccomets.com.

The Comets will take the field for the first time in 2026 at 7:05 p.m., Friday, March 27 against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Single-game tickets for Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, view the complete 2026 game and promotion schedule, or for additional information, please visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182.







