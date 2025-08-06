Reno Aces Announce 2026 Home Schedule

August 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, have announced their home schedule for the 2026 season at Greater Nevada Field.

The upcoming season will consist primarily of a six-game series each week, with every Monday off as a universal travel/off-day.

The 2026 season will begin with a three-game homestand in Reno as the Aces host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, March 27-29. It is the first time the BLC-Nine will start the season at home since the 2023 campaign.

Following the opening weekend series, the Aces will play 15 games at home in both April and May, 12 games in June, July and August, and six games in September.

All nine opposing teams in the Pacific Coast League will make at least one trip to Greater Nevada Field during the six-month season.

Reno Aces 2026 Season Memberships are on sale now by visiting RenoAces.com or calling 775-334-7000.

2026 Reno Aces Home Schedule Key Dates:

Friday, March 27th: Opening Day vs. the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

April 14th-April 19th: Silver State Showdown Series vs. Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics

May 12th-May 17th: Silver State Showdown Series vs. Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics

May 26th-May 31st: Series vs. Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants

June 23rd-June 28th: Series vs. Oklahoma City Comets, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers

Saturday, July 25th: Star Wars Night

August 25th-August 30th: Series vs. Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants

Sunday, September 13th: Final home game of the season vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

Reno continues its 2025 home schedule when the team returns to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, August 12th. The Aces will host the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, in a six-game series following its current two-week road trip.

Tickets for the entire Reno Aces 2025 home schedule are now on sale via www.RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.