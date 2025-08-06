Comets Fall to Another El Paso Rally

For the second straight day, the El Paso Chihuahuas overcame a significant deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Comets, rallying for a 7-6 win Wednesday afternoon at Southwest University Park. El Paso (22-12/60-49) trailed, 6-0, entering the seventh inning before Rodolfo Durán hit a two-run homer to get the Chihuahuas on the board. El Paso then had the bases empty with two outs in the eighth inning before scoring four runs to tie the game, as six straight batters reached base, with three hits and three walks. After the Comets (19-16/65-45) were held scoreless in the top of the ninth inning, the Chihuahuas had three straight reach with one out to load the bases for Tim Locastro, who hit a game-winning single. OKC took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a two-run double by Jose Ramos. In the fifth inning, Ramos belted a solo homer to make it 3-0. Ryan Ward laced a three-run double in the seventh inning to give the Comets a six-run lead.

-The Comets have lost seven of the last nine games and eight of the last 11 games.

-For the first time all season, the Comets have lost three straight road games and have started a road series down 0-2 for the first time since May 2024 at Sacramento... Of the Comets' 18 road losses this season, nine have now been in walk-off fashion.

-One day after squandering a four-run lead in a loss, OKC lost when leading by six runs for the first time since Sept. 21, 2022, also in El Paso...Over the final three innings, the Comets allowed seven runs and seven hits while walking seven batters as well ... The Comets were charged with their 35th blown save of the season - most in the Minors.

-Jose Ramos 2-for-3 with three RBI, marking his most in a game since joining OKC...His 456-foot home run in the fifth inning was the fourth-longest homer hit by an OKC player this season.

-Ryan Ward went with 2-for-4 with a double, walk and three RBI, running his Minor League-leading total up to 99 RBI this season. It was Ward's 12th game of the season with three or more RBI.

-Austin Gauthier went 2-for-2 with two walks and has now reached base in nine straight plate appearances to start the current series with four hits and five walks.

-Making his second start with OKC from High-A Great Lakes, Christian Romero tossed five scoreless innings, allowing three hits, with one walk and three strikeouts. Romero held the Chihuahuas 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and only had one runner advance to third base.

-Kody Hoese extended his current hitting streak to seven games, going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Hoese is 9-for-24 during the hitting streak with five doubles.

