Sugar Land Smokes Season-High Eight Doubles in Extra-Innings Defeat to Sacramento

August 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SACRAMENTO, CA - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (14-17, 53-53) powered a season-high eight doubles and nine extra-base hits, but the Sacramento River Cats (19-15, 55-54) spoiled their effort and defeated the Space Cowboys 10-9 in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Sutter Health Park. Tuesday marked Sugar Land's first eight-double game in 2025 and their first time recording eight doubles in a game since May 17, 2024 against the Albuquerque Isotopes. Luis Castro hammered three doubles on Tuesday, the second three-double game this season from a Space Cowboy. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Leading 2-1 in the top of the sixth, Sugar Land extended their advantage as Logan Davidson flared an opposite-field single before Jesús Bastidas belted a double to center, putting two runners in scoring position. With two outs, Castro clobbered a three-run homer to left, his 11th of the year, as the Space Cowboys stretched their margin to 5-1.

However, the River Cats grabbed their first lead, 6-5, as Sacramento scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth, including a go-ahead grand slam from Logan Porter.

The pendulum swung back in Sugar Land's direction in the top of the seventh as Brice Matthews led off with a walk and stole second before Shay Whitcomb sliced a game-tying RBI double to right-center, knotting the contest up at six. Later in the inning, Davidson parachuted a sinking line drive to shallow center, allowing Whitcomb to score, giving the Space Cowboys a 7-6 lead.

Sugar Land loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the eighth as César Salazar reached on an error, Castro roped a ground-rule double and Jacob Hurtubise walked as the lineup flipped over. With two outs in the inning, Whitcomb wacked a two-RBI double, his second double in as many at-bats, as the Space Cowboys pushed their lead to 9-6.

In the top of the ninth, the Space Cowboys loaded the bases in the second-straight inning as Sugar Land drew three walks, but the runners were left stranded. In the bottom half, Sacramento tied the game at nine on a three-run homer from Bryce Eldridge.

After Sugar Land was held off the board in the top of the tenth, Drew Gilbert hit a walk-off double in the bottom half as the Space Cowboys dropped game one of their six-game series 10-9 in extras on Tuesday.

Sugar Land jumped out to an early lead in the top of the second as Salazar kept the frame alive with a two-out walk, and in the ensuing at-bat, Castro thrashed an RBI double down the left-field line, scoring Salazar and putting the Space Cowboys ahead, 1-0.

RHP Cristian Javier punched out two batters in the first, including an inning-ending strikeout to strand two runners in scoring position. In the bottom of the second, Javier faced the minimum while finishing the frame with back-to-back strikeouts.

Sacramento tied the game at one in the bottom of the third courtesy of Eldridge's two-out RBI single. Javier responded by fanning the first two batters he faced in the fourth before giving way to RHP Michael Knorr, who closed out the inning, helped by Salazar throwing out a runner trying to steal third. Javier went 3.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits with four walks and six strikeouts on 77 pitches.

The Space Cowboys retook the lead in the top of the fifth. Castro cracked his second double of the night, and with one out in the frame, Matthews stung a go-ahead RBI double 108.9 mph off his bat to bring in Castro and make it a 2-1 game.

RHP Shawn Dubin (H,3) entered in the bottom of the fifth and fired a perfect inning on 14 pitches with 10 strikes while striking out two River Cats.

NOTABLE:

- Cristian Javier went 3.2 innings on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits, with four walks and six strikeouts. Javier's six strikeouts and 77 pitches were his highest totals since May 16, 2024 with Houston against the Athletics when he threw 80 pitches and racked up eight strikeouts. Javier also threw his fastball 60% of the time while generating seven swings-and-misses with the pitch and topping out at 93.8 mph.

- Shawn Dubin made his third appearance with Sugar Land on Major League rehab in the fifth inning and went 1.0 scoreless inning with two strikeouts. Dubin has not allowed a baserunner in his last two Major League rehab outings with the Space Cowboys.

- Luis Castro went 4-for-5 on Tuesday with three doubles, a homer, four RBI and two runs scored, his second four-hit game of the season and first since June 15 against the Reno Aces.

- Shay Whitcomb went 2-for-5 on Tuesday with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored. In his last 12 games with Sugar Land, he has gone 16-for-50 (.320) with four doubles, a homer, eight RBI, three walks and eight runs scored.

- César Salazar drew two walks and scored on Tuesday, extending his on-base streak to 10 games with a double, two homers and six runs scored.

- Brice Matthews went 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI, a walk and two runs scored on Tuesday and has reached in 25 of his last 26 games with Sugar Land. Over that span, Matthews is 35-for-105 (.333) with eight doubles, three triples, four homers, 17 RBI, and 15 walks.

- After going 1-for-5 with a double on Tuesday, Jon Singleton is currently on a 19-game on-base streak with Sugar Land with two doubles, four homers, 12 RBI, 18 walks and 13 runs scored.

- Jesús Bastidas has a hit in 15 of his last 17 games after going 1-for-5 with a double and a run scored on Tuesday. Over that span, Bastidas is 26-for-74 (.351) with nine doubles, a homer, 12 RBI, five walks and 11 runs scored.

Game two of Sugar Land's six-game series against the River Cats begins Wednesday at 8:45 pm CT. RHP Ethan Pecko makes his first-career Triple-A start for the Space Cowboys against RHP Trevor McDonald. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.