Sammy Peralta Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month for July

August 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Salt Lake Bees left-hander Sammy Peralta has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month for July after a dominant stretch on the mound.

The 27-year-old southpaw was nearly untouchable throughout the month, posting a 2-2 record with a stellar 2.11 ERA over six appearances and two starts.

Peralta led all qualified PCL pitchers in ERA, WHIP (0.80), and hits allowed per nine innings (5.91), while ranking second in opponent batting average (.192) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (7.0).

Peralta's July had many highlights including a professional career-high five innings in his July 13 start against Sacramento-his fourth start of the season and second of the month. His 21.1 total innings pitched in July marked a personal best for any month in his professional career. He recorded at least three strikeouts in each of his six appearances during the month, matching his season high with a July best five punchouts in the outing against Sacramento.

Peralta capped off his impressive July by earning his third win of the season in Oklahoma City, marking his seventh consecutive outing of at least three innings. He delivered a dominant performance, allowing no runs and no hits while striking out three, his seventh outing without allowing an earned run.

Peralta was selected in the 18th Round in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox out of the University of Tampa where he made his MLB debut with the White Sox on May 4, 2023 against the Minnesota Twins. Peralta made 25 total appearances across two seasons with the White Sox in 2023 and 2024 combining for a 4.37 ERA and 35.0 innings pitched.

In his first season in the big leagues, Peralta did not allow an earned run over eight consecutive appearances from July 27 to September 1, totaling 8.2 scoreless innings. He earned his first Major League win on August 6 at Cleveland, pitching 0.2 innings without allowing a run.

Peralta began the 2025 season with El Aguila de Veracruz out of the Mexican League based in Veracruz, Mexico. Predominantly a reliever, Peralta made four starts for Veracruz, posting a 2.53 ERA over 21.1 innings. The Los Angeles Angels signed Peralta to a Minor League Contract on May 19 and was assigned to Salt Lake where he made his first appearance on May 23 against Omaha.







