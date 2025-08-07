Anderson Shines, Guzman Homers as Bees Top Aviators 5-3

August 7, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SOUTH JORDAN, UT.







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees earned its first victory over the Las Vegas Aviators in 2025 with a 5-3 win on Wednesday night behind Shaun Anderson's fifth quality start of the year and early offense from the Bees fueled by Denzer Guzman's first career Triple-A home run.

Salt Lake Bees 5, Las Vegas Aviators 3

WP: Shaun Anderson (3 - 7)

LP: Joey Estes (3 - 4)

SV: José Fermin (2)

Game Summary

Both teams opened Wednesday night's game with a big first inning after a leadoff double to open the night by Nick Martini followed by another double from Zack Gelof two batters later to bring home the run.

Salt Lake answered right back in a big way, rattling off four hits and two RBI doubles from Matthew Lugo and Denzer Guzman including an RBI single for Chad Stevens to give the Bees a 3-1 lead.

Salt Lake capitalized in the third, extending its lead to 5-1 on a Chad Stevens groundout to first that scored Brandon Drury from second, before Denzer Guzman launched his first Triple-A home run into left-center.

After giving up a run in the first, Shaun Anderson found his groove, retiring 14 straight and tossing four consecutive perfect innings from the second through the fifth.

Las Vegas shrunk the Salt Lake lead in the sixth behind back-to-back hits to open the inning with a two-run homer coming from Nick Martini to make it 5-3 before Anderson bared down and retired the next three to clinch his third consecutive quality start.

Salt Lake had an opportunity to put the game away for good in the seventh by loading the bases with two outs as Lugo and Drury both tabbed their second hits of the night. The Bees couldn't convert with a strikeout to end the inning remaining in front with a two-run lead.

The Bees bullpen capped an electric night with three scoreless innings, as Jose Fermin closed out the ninth for his second save of the year, retiring Las Vegas in order with back-to-back strikeouts to seal the Salt Lake victory.

Game Notes

Salt Lake captured its first win of the season over Las Vegas snapping a 10-game skid that went back into 2024 moving its overall record to 44-65 on the year and 6-3 over its last nine games.

The Bees held Las Vegas to under five runs for the first time this season, limiting the Aviators to just three after they had scored eight runs in six of their previous seven games against the Bees. Salt Lake improved to 26-3 when allowing three or fewer.

Salt Lake pitching held Las Vegas to just four hits marking the Aviators lowest total since July 22nd in Sacramento and the fewest against the Bees since August 9, 2024 in a shutout Salt Lake victory. The Bees go to 5-1 when holding opponents to four or less with the one loss coming to Sugar Land on May 8.

Shaun Anderson was brilliant on the mound in his Triple-A career-high 16th start of the year delivering his third straight quality start and fifth of the year for the second most on the team behind Victor Mederos with seven. Anderson retired 14 straight batters and dealt four perfect innings to finish the day with six solid frames of three runs on four hits with four strikeouts. Across his last three starts, Anderson has owned a 2-0 record with a 3.60 ERA holding teams to three runs or less in 20 straight innings without recording a walk.

Matthew Lugo tabbed his third straight game with two hits, at least one RBI and at least one double while scoring his 52nd run of the season. Since July 23, Lugo leads the PCL with eight doubles over his last 13 games while batting .333 during that stretch.

Brandon Drury put together back-to-back multi-hit games going 2-for-4 to hit safely for the fourth straight game and the 10 time in the 12 games he has played for Salt Lake while scoring in four consecutive games. Over his last four, Drury is batting .400 (6-for-15) with six runs scored and three doubles while posting a 1.300 OPS.

Denzer Guzman hit and scored for the third consecutive game while posting his first multi-RBI contest since joining Salt Lake after an RBI double in the first before delivering his first career Triple-A home run on a solo shot in the third inning. In four games with Salt Lake, Guzman is batting .333 (5-for-15) with three runs batted in and three runs scored to go along with a 1.012 OPS.

Chad Stevens went 1-for-3 with a run scored, hitting safely for the third straight game to bring his season total to 99 hits. He's one of only eight players in the Pacific Coast League with at least 95 hits, 55 runs, 55 RBIs, and a batting average over .280. With his next hit, Stevens could become the 12th player in the league to reach the 100-hit mark this season.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Las Vegas will face off in game three on Thursday night at The Ballpark at America First Square in what will be Dakota Hudson (6-6, 7.00) and Mitch Spence (0-0, 12.46) taking the mound with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. MST.







