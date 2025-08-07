Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Reno

August 7, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 8/7 vs. Reno

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Bryce Miller (0-0, 0.00) vs. Reno LHP Yu-Min Lin (2-5, 6.59)

BROADCAST - TV: ROOT SPORTS/Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Dropped their fourth game in a row, falling 8-3 to the Reno Aces on Wednesday night...Tacoma allowed four home runs for the second consecutive game, the first time this year they have allowed four home runs in back-to-back contests...Rene Pinto and Sergio Alcantara hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the second inning to gie Reno a 2-0 lead...Tacoma responded in the bottom of the frame as Leody Taveras scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit in half...Alcantara went deep for the second time in the fourth inning to take the Reno lead to 3-1...the Rainiers got the run back in the bottom of the inning on Cade Marlowe's first home run of the season to get within 3-2...Albert Almora Jr. added on for Reno with a two-run single in the top of the sixth inning to extend the lead to 5-2...Harry Ford clubbed his 13th home run of the season in the bottom of the eighth inning to make it 5-3, but the Aces piled on three more runs in the ninth inning on a Tommy Troy home run to win 8-3.

IT'S MILLER TIME: RHP Bryce Miller will make his second Major League rehab start for tonight with the Rainiers...in his first rehab start on August 1 at Sugar Land, Miller fired 4.0 shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out six without at walk...Miller, 26, went 2-5 with a 5.73 ERA in 10 starts for Seattle this season before landing on the 15-Day Injured List on June 10 (retro June 7) with right elbow inflammation...his start tonight will be his second at Triple-A and his first at Cheney Stadium, as he was called up from Double-A Arkansas on May 2, 2023...prior to this rehab stint, the last time he pitched in a minor league game came April 25, 2023 against Double-A Tulsa...Miller is the third Mariners' starting pitcher to appear with Tacoma on Major League rehab this season, joining Logan Gilbert and George Kirby.

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: The Rainiers stole another base on Wednesday night, their eighth game in a row with a stolen base, their longest streak of the season...Tacoma is 30-for-33 in stolen base attempts since July 29...the next-closest Triple-A team is Salt Lake, who have stolen 16 bases...the Rainiers lead Triple-A with 68 stolen bases (77 attempts) since July 1...two Rainiers are closing in on the career franchise record, set by Dell Alston with 92 from 1978-80...Samad Taylor has 84 career steals with Tacoma, needing eight to tie and Cade Marlowe has 83, needing nine to tie the record.

HARD TIME WITH HOMERS: Tacoma pitchers have allowed four home runs in each of their last two games, the first time they have allowed four home runs in consecutive games this season and just the ninth time since 2005, last done from September 23-24, 2023...Tacoma has not allowed four home runs in three consecutive games since at least 2005...of the eight home runs allowed in the last two games, six of them have been solo home runs...the 107 home runs allowed by Tacoma are the second-fewest in the PCL, two short of the 105 allowed by Oklahoma City this season...prior to the last two games, Tacoma had not allowed a home run in a season-best four games in a row.

RHYLAN ROLLS AT CHENEY: OF Rhylan Thomas is putting up one of the best seasons for a Rainier at Cheney Stadium in the last 20 years......Thomas is hitting .346 (74x214) in 54 home games this season, the sixth-best home batting average of any PCL hitter......Thomas' .356 is the fourth-best for any Rainier in a single season at Cheney Stadium since 2005 (minimum 150 at-bats)...he trails the .348 (70x201) that Tyler Locklear hit this year, the .355 (76x214) that Matt Mangini hit in 2010 and the .392 (65x166) that Shin-Soo Choo hit in 2006...Thomas' 74 hits at Cheney Stadium are the fourth-most by a Rainier since 2005, five shy of the 79 hits Bryan LaHair recorded in 2007.

DANNER IS DEALING: Dating back to June 27, RHP Hagen Danner has gone 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA in his last 14 appearances, allowing two earned runs on nine hits over 13.1 innings, walking three and striking out 13, with opponents hitting just .196 against him...Danner is tied for the PCL lead with his career-high 41 appearances this season, having also set career-highs in innings (43.2) and wins (4)...Danner has totaled 42 strikeouts this season, 14 shy of his career-high 56, set in 2023 between Single-A Dunedin, Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo.

LEO IS LOCKED IN: Since June 1, Leo Rivas has led the Pacific Coast League with a .460 on-base percentage, drawing 39 walks, the second-most in the league in that time...moving up to July 1, Rivas leads the PCL with 23 walks, ranks second in the league with a .486 OBP, fourth with 10 stolen bases, eighth with a .337 batting average and ninth with a .963 OPS...Rivas' strong July was one of the best months of his career, with his .394 average ranking the third-best in a month in his career, trailing the .410 he hit in June of 2016 and July of 2024...his 1.075 OPS in July is also the third-best of any month in his career.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners picked up an 8-6 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night, scoring seven of their eight runs in the first two innings...Josh Naylor got it started with a two-run home run in the first inning and Julio Rodriguez clubbed a three-run homer in the second inning...George Kirby logged a quality start, allowing two runs over 6.0 innings, striking out nine in the victory.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.