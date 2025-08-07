Isotopes Swept in Twinbill by Express

Albuquerque, NM - The Round Rock Express held on by the skin of their teeth for a pair of victories on Wednesday, securing a doubleheader sweep with 5-3 and 5-4 victories at Isotopes Park. Round Rock has claimed the first three contests of this seven-game series.

In the first game, Albuquerque trailed 5-1 in the seventh inning, down to their final out when Drew Romo launched a two-run homer. After two more hits put the tying run in scoring position, Aaron Schunk grounded out to end the contest.

Playing as the home team in the nightcap, Round Rock took control by scoring five times in the bottom of the third. The Isotopes stormed back with a quartet in the fourth - thanks to run-scoring hits by Michael Toglia and Kyle Karros, before Sterlin Thompson ripped a two-run homer. However, the Express bullpen kept Albuquerque off the board for the duration. Sean Bouchard doubled with two outs in the seventh, but Schunk's deep drive to right was hauled in by Kellen Strahm to secure the sweep.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes were swept in a doubleheader by Round Rock for the third time in club history (also: May 24, 2015 at Dell Diamond; July 27, 2024 at Isotopes Park).

- Albuquerque has dropped at least four-straight games on six occassions this year (last: June 25-29 at Las Vegas, season-worst five game skid).

- The Isotopes have lost three consecutive home games for the third time in 2025 (last: June 13-15 vs. Oklahoma City).

- Andrew Quezada tossed all seven innings of Game 1 for Albuquerque, allowing seven hits and five runs. It was the 49th complete game in Isotopes history, and first since Karl Kauffmann on July 2, 2024, when he allowed two runs in six innings at El Paso before rain ended the night prematurely. Of the 49 complete games, 25 have come in either a doubleheader contest, or a weather-shortened game.

- Quezada's outing marked the fifth time an Isotopes pitcher tossed a complete game against Round Rock (also: Bobby Keppel - Sept. 1, 2008; Charlie Haeger - April 30, 2009 and July 23, 2009; Giancarlo Alvarado - June 11, 2009).

- Quezada was the second Albuquerque hurler to complete exactly seven innings this season, both coming against the Express (also: Carson Palmquist, July 12). Bradley Blalock owns the season-high in length, a 7.2 inning start on May 29 vs. Sugar Land.

- In the opener, Michael Plassmeyer came within one out of a complete game, lifted at a season-high 88 pitches after a walk. It was the eighth time an opposing hurler pitched into the seventh inning this season, with four of the instances occurring in the last 17 games (since July 19). Additionally, Plassmeyer twirled the 17th quality start by an opponent in 2025 (last: Victor Mederos - July 27 at Salt Lake, 1 ER in 7.0 IP).

- Round Rock's five-run third inning in Game 2 marked the 22nd time Albuquerque allowed at least that many tallies in a frame this season (last: July 18 vs. Reno, five runs in the second).

- Quezada fanned Alex De Goti for Albuquerque's lone strikeout in the opener. It was the 17th time in franchise history the pitching staff recorded just one punchout, and third this season (also: April 20 vs. El Paso: Game 2; May 13 vs. Tacoma: six-inning air quality shortened game). The Isotopes have never had a contest in which they did not record at least one strikeout, at the plate or on the mound.

- Albuquerque recorded just three strikeouts on the mound, combined between both games.

- The Isotopes dropped to 0-3 when playing as the "road" team in their home ballpark due to series finales being rained out in other cities (also: Aug. 17, 2008 vs. Memphis; Sept. 7, 2022 vs, El Paso).

- With his 12th home run of the season, Thompson became the first PCL player to tally at least 20 doubles, seven triples and a dozen home runs in 2025. He is 8-for-19 with two long balls and five RBI in his last six games.

- Romo homered for the second time in his last five games. He has reached base safely in 11-straight contests (hits in nine of 10 games), collecting exactly one knock in nine of them.

- After hitting safely in each game, Schunk is slashing .391/.406/.620 with six doubles, three triples, three homers and 23 RBI in his last 25 contests, recording at least one base hit in 23 of the 25 games.

- Toglia has recorded just two hits over his last 20 at-bats with Albuquerque, spanning six games.

- Karros is slashing .362/.400/.596 with six extra-base hits and six multi-hit contests over his last 12 games.

- Zac Veen produced two hits in Game 1, and has at least one knock in 27 of his 31 contests, compiling a .365/.426/.579 slashline with nine doubles, three triples, four homers, 24 RBI and eight stolen bases.

- In the nightcap, Daniel Cope threw out two runners attempting to steal for the first time in his professional career.

- Romo's homer snapped a two-game stretch in which the Isotopes did not hit a long ball. It was the eighth time Albuquerque went back-to-back contests without going deep (last: July 20-22).

- In the opener, the Isotopes were held hitless with runners in scoring position for the 17th time this season (0-for-4).

- Round Rock recorded just one extra-base hit in Game 2 (Helman RBI double), Albuquerque's 16th time limiting their opponent to zero or one XBH (last: July 29 vs. Sacramento, one).

- Albuquerque tied a season-low watermark, at 19 games below .500 (also: July 22: 38-57).

- Dating back to Aug. 24, 2022, the Isotopes have lost 39 of their last 52 meetings with the Express.

On Deck: The Isotopes look to get on the board with a victory in this series, as Gabriel Hughes takes the mound tomorrow at 6:35 pm. Right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker is slated to start for the Express. Mazagines will be given to fans when exiting the stadium, courtesy of Albuquerque the Magazine.







