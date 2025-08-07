Melton and Matthews Go Back-To-Back on Wednesday Night

August 7, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SACRAMENTO, CA - Although Jacob Melton and Brice Matthews mashed back-to-back homers, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (14-18, 53-54) fell to the Sacramento River Cats (20-15, 56-54) 5-2 on Wednesday night at Sutter Health Park. Wednesday was the sixth time this season Sugar Land bombed back-to-back homers and the first time since June 13 against the Reno Aces.

RHP Ethan Pecko (L, 0-1) punched out the side in the first, the first three Triple-A strikeouts of his career, while stranding a runner at third. However, Sacramento netted five runs in the second, including a three-run home run from Osleivis Basabe to take a 5-0 lead.

Sugar Land answered in the top of the third. Melton hammered a solo shot before Matthews belted a 453-foot solo homer to center as the Space Cowboys launched back-to-back homers to pull closer, 5-2.

RHP Rhett Kouba entered the contest with one out in the bottom of the third and induced an inning-ending double play to leave the bases loaded. In the ensuing frame, Edwin Díaz walked in the top of the fourth and Collin Price pummeled a double to straightaway center, putting two men in scoring position. However, RHP Trevor McDonald (W, 8-6) retired the final two Space Cowboys in the inning to sidestep the runners.

Kouba worked around a lead-off walk in the bottom of the fourth to post a zero and hurled Sugar Land's first perfect inning in the fifth. In the sixth, Kouba created a 4-6-3 double play before giving way to RHP Shawn Dubin, who closed out the frame with a strikeout.

LHP John Rooney made his Space Cowboy debut in the seventh and registered a 1-2-3 frame on seven pitches with a strikeout of Bryce Eldridge. RHP Jordan Weems received the eighth and spun Sugar Land's sixth-straight scoreless inning. However, the Space Cowboys were held off the board in the ninth and dropped game two of their six-game series, 5-2.

NOTABLE:

- Shawn Dubin struck out the only batter he faced on Wednesday and has not allowed a baserunner in his last three Major League rehab outings with the Space Cowboys.

- Shay Whitcomb went 1-for-3 with a walk on Wednesday. In his last 13 games with Sugar Land, he has gone 17-for-54 (.314) with four doubles, a homer, eight RBI, four walks and eight runs scored.

- Brice Matthews went 2-for-4 with a homer, an RBI, a walk and a run scored on Wednesday and has reached in 26 of his last 27 games with Sugar Land. Over that span, Matthews is 37-for-109 (.339) with eight doubles, three triples, five homers, 18 RBI, and 16 walks. Matthews' homer was his second home run this season over 450 feet and his first 450-foot blast since June 27 against the El Paso Chihuahuas when he cracked a 459-foot jack.

- Rhett Kouba went 3.1 shutout innings in relief on Wednesday, allowing only one hit with two walks and two strikeouts. In his last nine appearances, Kouba has allowed only four earned runs across 17.1 innings of work with 14 strikeouts.

- After drawing a walk on Wednesday, Jon Singleton is currently on a 20-game on-base streak with Sugar Land with two doubles, four homers, 12 RBI, 19 walks and 13 runs scored.

- With a homer on Wednesday, Jacob Melton is currently on a six-game on-base streak, going 7-for-23 (.304) with three doubles, a homer, four RBI, four walks and three runs scored.

- Ethan Pecko made his Triple-A debut on Wednesday and fired five strikeouts, including striking out the side in the first. In five of his last six Minor League appearances, Pecko has fanned five batters or more.

Sugar Land continues its six-game series against Sacramento on Thursday at 8:45 pm CT. The River Cats will hand the ball to LHP Seth Lonsway. Sugar Land has yet to announce a starter. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.