Rainiers Surrender Four Home Runs in Fourth-Straight Loss

August 7, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (61-49/23-12) dropped their fourth consecutive game, as their three runs were not enough to top the Reno Aces (50-60/13-22), who got a multi-homer game from Sergio Alcantara and another home run from Rene Pinto en route to an 8-3 victory.

Reno opened the scoring in the second inning. After Andy Weber struck out, Rene Pinto homered to left center, his third homer in the first two games of the series. Sergio Alcantara followed with another home run, which was his first of the season. This made it the second consecutive night that the Aces' seven and eight-hole hitters hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning, and it earned them a 2-0 lead.

Tacoma responded in the bottom half of the second, which began with a double by Leody Taveras. Victor Labrada moved Taveras over to third with a sacrifice bunt, and Leo Rivas struck out swinging for the first out of the frame. Reno starter Dylan Ray fired a wild pitch with Jack López at the plate, allowing Taveras to score and cut the deficit to 2-1. Afterwards, Ray struck López to end the inning.

The Aces got the run back in the fourth. Tacoma starter Blas Castaño retired Weber and Pinto via a flyout and a groundout, respectively, to begin the inning. Alcantara followed with his second solo home run of the game; both of his home runs this season came in this contest in consecutive at-bats. The homer broke a streak of seven consecutive batters retired for Castaño, who got back on track by striking out Cristian Pache to conclude the frame.

Tacoma came back with a home run of their own in the bottom of the fourth. It came off the bat of Cade Marlowe, who led off with his first home run of the season after recently coming off of the 60-day injured list. Ray was able to keep it a 3-2 game, as he induced a fly out from Taveras before giving up a single to Labrada. Labrada was caught stealing, and Rivas lined out to send the game to the fifth.

Reno extended their lead in the sixth inning. A.J. Vukovich led off with a base hit, and Weber singled as well, which knocked Castaño out of the game. Josh Fleming came on in relief and induced a flyout to center from Pinto, which Vukovich moved up to third on. Alcantara walked to load the bases, and Pache was set down on strikes. Fleming could not escape the jam, however, as Albert Almora Jr. laced a two-RBI to right field, which made it a 5-2 game. Tommy Troy grounded out to first to end the inning before it got out of hand for Tacoma.

Reno's pitching staff held the score at 5-2 until the eighth inning, when the Rainiers cut into the deficit. With one out and former Rainier Brandyn Garcia on the mound, Harry Ford recorded his 13th home run of the season, drawing Tacoma closer at 5-3. Marlowe worked a walk and subsequently stole second base, and after a line out from Taveras, Labrada also reached base via a walk. With runners on first and second, Rivas struck out to end the Rainiers' threat.

The Aces opened the game up in the ninth inning, which began with consecutive singles from Pache and Almora Jr. Troy then cleared the bases with a three-run home run to push the Reno advantage to 8-3. Tacoma reliever Troy Taylor was able to settle down and set down the next three batters consecutively to avoid any further damage.

Alfred Morillo came on for Reno and pitched a perfect ninth inning to end the game, which included two strikeouts. Ray got the win after pitching 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on eight hits and recording three strikeouts. Castaño took the loss, allowing five earned runs over 5.0 innings, which included three solo home runs.

Postgame Notes:

Hagen Danner posted another scoreless outing on Wednesday, which added to a recent hot streak. Danner has posted a 1.35 ERA dating back to June 27, which includes 14 outings and 13.1 innings pitched. In that span, opposing batters have hit just .196 against him.

Rhylan Thomas went 2-for-4 with two doubles on Wednesday, which was a continuation of his excellent season at Cheney Stadium thus far. In 54 games at home, Thomas has posted a .346 average, which ranks third in the PCL behind Darell Hernaiz (.352) and Tyler Locklear (.348) (minimum 170 at-bats). He also ranks third in batting average in a single season at Cheney Stadium, trailing Locklear's .348 average from this season and Matt Mangini's .355 average in 2010.

Cade Marlowe stole his fourth base of the season in the eighth inning, extending Tacoma's streak to eight games with at least one steal. It's the Rainiers' longest streak of the season and tied for the fifth-longest in the PCL this year. The last time Tacoma stole a bag in eight-straight games was an eight-game stretch from June 22-30, 2024. The steal was also Marlowe's 83rd of his Rainiers career, the third-most in franchise history. Marlowe is now nine stolen bases away from tying Dell Alston's franchise record of 92 stolen bases from 1978-80. Samad Taylor currently sits second with 84 career steals with Tacoma.







