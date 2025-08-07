Alcantara Belts Two Homers, Troy Launches First Triple-A Blast in Aces' 8-3 Win over Rainiers

August 7, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, Wash. - Sergio Alcántara left the yard twice to lead the Reno Aces (13-22, 50-60) to an 8-3 win over the Tacoma Rainiers (23-12, 61-49), the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, on Wednesday night at Cheney Stadium.

Alcántara turned in his best offensive performance of the season, launching his first and second home runs of the year. The switch-hitting infielder opened the scoring in the top of the second with a solo shot over the right-field porch, then added another in the fourth-again to right-to stretch Reno's lead. Since joining the Aces on July 23, Alcántara has been on a tear, hitting .421 (16-for-38) with five extra-base hits, five RBI, and 10 walks in 11 games.

Top prospect Tommy Troy delivered a clutch blow in the ninth, belting his first Triple-A home run-a three-run blast to left-to give Reno a commanding 8-3 lead. The 22-year-old has made a scorching start to his Aces career, going 6-for-13 (.462) with three doubles, a homer, and five RBI through his first three Triple-A games.

Rene Pinto kept his power streak alive following a two-homer night on Tuesday, blasting his 11th of the season in the second inning to put Reno on the board. The veteran backstop continues to produce, now slashing .276/.323/.546 with 17 doubles, 11 homers, and 41 RBI in 47 games.

Dylan Ray earned the win with a solid outing, holding Tacoma to two runs over 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out three and didn't issue a walk, improving to 2-2 on the season. In 11 games with the Aces, Ray owns a 6.63 ERA with 41 strikeouts and 24 walks across 58 1/3 innings.

Albert Almora Jr. remained a steady force atop Reno's lineup, going 3-for-5 and driving in two key insurance runs with an RBI single in the sixth. Since rejoining the Aces in late June, the veteran outfielder has been a consistent presence, slashing .333/.418/.530 with 12 extra-base hits and 24 RBI in 28 games.

The Aces will look to keep the momentum going in Thursday's matchup against the Rainiers. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Sergio Alcantara: 2-for-3, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Tommy Troy: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Rene Pinto: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Albert Almora Jr: 3-for-5, 1 RBI

Dylan Ray: W (5), 5.2 IP, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

