OKC Comets Game Notes - August 7, 2025

August 7, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets (19-16/65-45) at El Paso Chihuahuas (22-12/60-49)

Game #111 of 150/Second Half #36 of 75/Road #54 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Zach Penrod (2-0, 4.85) vs. ELP-LHP Wes Benjamin (3-7, 6.31)

Thursday, August 7, 2025 | Southwest University Park | El Paso, Texas | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets will look to avoid a third straight loss and their first 0-3 start to a series this season when they continue their series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:35 p.m. CT at Southwest University Park...The Comets are 1-4 in their last five games and 2-7 in their last nine games.

Last Game: For the second straight day, the El Paso Chihuahuas overcame a significant deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Comets, rallying for a 7-6 win Wednesday afternoon at Southwest University Park. El Paso trailed, 6-0, entering the seventh inning before Rodolfo Durán hit a two-run homer to get the Chihuahuas on the board. El Paso then had the bases empty with two outs in the eighth inning before scoring four runs to tie the game, as six straight batters reached base, with three hits and three walks. After the Comets were held scoreless in the top of the ninth inning, the Chihuahuas had three straight reach with one out to load the bases for Tim Locastro, who hit a game-winning single. OKC took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a two-run double by Jose Ramos. In the fifth inning, Ramos belted a solo homer to make it 3-0. Ryan Ward laced a three-run double in the seventh inning to give the Comets a six-run lead.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Zach Penrod is scheduled to open a bullpen game and make his first start with OKC...Penrod last pitched for OKC July 29 against Salt Lake. He did not allow a hit but issued four walks and allowed four runs with one strikeout in OKC's 8-2 loss. The four runs allowed in that game equaled his total allowed through his first six games with OKC...The Los Angeles Dodgers designated him for assignment Aug. 1 before sending him outright to the Comets Aug. 3...Penrod has made seven appearances with the Comets since being acquired by the Dodgers from Boston June 20 in exchange for cash considerations. He is 2-0 with OKC with a 4.85 ERA, 13 walks and seven strikeouts over 13.0 IP...Penrod started the season on the Injured List with a left elbow strain before making six appearances with Triple-A Worcester...Penrod made his MLB debut last season with Boston Sept. 14, 2024 at the New York Yankees and finished the season there with a 2.25 ERA over seven appearances...Penrod signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers in 2018 out of Northwest Nazarene University. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 and did not play in 2020 before spending time in the independent Pioneer League from 2021-23 and signing a minor league contract with Boston in August 2023...The Comets are 6-5 in bullpen games this season.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2025: 7-7 2024: 10-8 All-time: 67-57 At ELP: 30-32

The Comets travel to El Paso for the third and final series of the season between the teams, but first at Southwest University Park and lone series between the teams during the second half...The first 12 meetings of the season between the teams were played at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during the first six weeks of the season. The teams split their most recent series, 3-3, April 29-May 4 after the Comets won the first series, 4-2, April 1-6....Through the first 12 meetings, the Comets outscored the Chihuahuas, 76-62, and El Paso hit nine home runs compared to OKC's eight homers...Ryan Ward racked up 16 hits and 12 RBI in his first 12 games against El Paso this season...OKC won the 2024 season series, 10-8, for the team's second season-series win against the Chihuahuas since 2018, but El Paso outscored OKC, 94-76, and outhit OKC, 161-141, over 18 games...The Comets won the first four games between the teams this season, but the Chihuahuas have since won seven of the last 10 games against OKC, including four straight...Going back to last season, OKC has lost six of its last eight games in El Paso.

Summer Slide: With losses in each of the last two games, the Comets have now lost four of the last five games, seven of the last nine games and eight of the last 11 games...The Comets have started a series 0-2 for the fourth time this season and in a second straight series. Tonight they will try to avoid their first 0-3 start to a series since Sept. 3-5, 2024 against Sugar Land in OKC...Before the recent rough patch, the Comets raced out of the All-Star Break with six straight wins - tied for the team's longest winning streak of the season - and sat a season-best 25 games above .500. They still own the best overall record in the PCL at 65-45 and are tied for the second-most wins among Triple-A teams.

Hold On Loosely: Last night the Comets lost for the 10th time this season when leading after seven innings and for the ninth time when tied after eight innings. One-third of the team's losses this year have been in games either tied or leading after eight innings (15)...One day after squandering a season-high four-run lead in a loss, OKC lost Wednesday when leading by six runs for the first time since Sept. 21, 2022, also in El Paso. In that game, OKC led 7-1 in the fourth inning before falling, 9-8...The Comets have now suffered back-to-back walk-off losses, and of the Comets' 18 total road losses this season, nine have come in walk-off fashion. This is the first time since the 2022 season OKC has lost back-to-back games via walk-offs - Sept. 2-3, 2022 in Round Rock - and this is the first time since the 2017 season OKC has had nine walk-off losses in a season...OKC was charged with its 35th blown save of the season Tuesday - most in the Minors by seven and most in the PCL by eight.

Slim Margins: Yesterday's 7-6 loss was the Comets' league-leading 37th game of the season to be decided by one run and sixth in the last 15 games. The Comets fell to 21-16 in one-run games this season and they are now 3-5 in one-run games during the second half (35 G) after 29 of 75 games during the first half were decided by one run (18-11)...Last night's game was also the sixth straight for the Comets to be decided by two runs or less with OKC going 2-4 in those close games.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and three RBI Wednesday, running his Minor League-leading total up to 99 RBI this season. Yesterday was Ward's 12th game of the season with three or more RBI and his 26th multi-RBI game of the season overall. He is now one RBI shy of becoming the fifth player during OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) with at least 100 RBI in a season, including himself last year (101)...He also leads the Minors with 126 hits, 57 extra-base hits and 243 total bases. His 28 home runs and 86 runs scored are both second-most in the Minors.

Matters of the Mound: Oklahoma City has allowed at least seven runs in three straight games (25 R). Over the final three innings of Wednesday's game, the Comets allowed seven runs and seven hits while walking seven batters. After leading, 6-2, with the bases empty and two outs in the eighth inning, eight of the final 10 El Paso batters reached base, going 5-for-7 with five walks. OKC also walked seven of the game's final 17 batters...The Comets have allowed double-digit hits in each of the last three games (38 H) for the first time since June 12-14 in Albuquerque (40 H)...The Comets entered this series with a string of eight straight games with double-digit strikeouts - the team's longest during the MLB Advanced Media era (since 2005), but only have 14 strikeouts the last two games. The team's 113 strikeouts since July 26 are still most in the Minors...Over the first two games in El Paso, the bullpen has allowed 11 runs, 11 hits and 15 walks over 7.2 innings, walking 15 of 47 batters. Going back to Sunday, the relief staff has allowed 17 runs and 21 hits over 14.2 innings, with opponents going 21-for-61 (.344).

Road Detour: For the first time all season, the Comets have lost three straight road games and have started a road series down 0-2 for the first time since May 2024 at Sacramento, snapping a streak of 19 straight road series with at least one win in the first two games. The Comets are also 1-4 in their last five road games following an eight-game winning streak on the road...They own the PCL's best road record at 35-18 and are 9-0-1 through their first 10 road series of 2025, with a +117 run differential...The Comets bat at a league-leading .295 clip in away games, while their 85 home runs, 394 runs (7.4 RPG) and 570 hits are most in the PCL on the road...This is the first time since Aug. 1-3, 2024 in El Paso that OKC has lost three straight road games. OKC has not lost more than three road games in a row since June 26-July 1, 2024 during a six-game road losing skid.

Around the Horn: Jose Ramos went 2-for-3 with three RBI Wednesday, marking his most in a game since joining OKC. His 456-foot home run in the fifth inning was the fourth-longest homer hit by an OKC player this season...Austin Gauthier went 2-for-2 with two walks yesterday and has now reached base in nine straight plate appearances to start the current series with four hits and five walks...Kody Hoese extended his current hitting streak to seven games Wednesday, going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Hoese is 9-for-24 during the hitting streak with five doubles. He's also hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games (15x46).







