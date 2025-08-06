Down by Six, Chihuahuas Come Back to Win Wednesday

The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed the Oklahoma City Comets 6-0 in the seventh inning Wednesday afternoon and came back to win 7-6 at Southwest University Park. Tim Locastro hit a bases loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Chihuahuas their second consecutive walk-off win and their seventh walk-off victory of the season.

El Paso catcher Rodolfo Duran went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run. Duran has multiple hits in each of his last five games and has hit three homers in his last five games. Duran and Locastro scored on the same wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth. Second baseman Nate Mondou tied his career high with four hits Wednesday and has multiple hits in five of his last seven games.

El Paso has been down by four runs or more in each of the last three games and has won all three games. The Chihuahuas have won five straight games and 11 of their last 14. Wednesday was Oklahoma City's 35th blown save of the season, which leads all of Minor League Baseball.

Team Records: Oklahoma City (65-45, 19-16), El Paso (60-49, 22-12)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City LHP Zach Penrod (2-0, 4.85) vs. El Paso LHP Wes Benjamin (3-7, 6.31). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







