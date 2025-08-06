Roberts Sacrifice Fly Gives El Paso 8-7 Walk-Off Win
August 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Cody Roberts hit a game-ending sacrifice fly to give the El Paso Chihuahuas an 8-7 win over the Oklahoma City Comets Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas trailed 6-2 early and 7-6 in the ninth inning before coming back to win. It was their sixth walk-off win of the season.
El Paso second baseman Will Wagner went 3-for-5 with a two-run triple in his first home game at Southwest University Park. Yonathan Perlaza, Luis Campusano, Nate Mondou and Roberts all had two hits for the Chihuahuas. El Paso scored twice in the first inning Tuesday for the fourth consecutive game.
Alek Jacob pitched his eighth consecutive scoreless outing and got the win. Raul Brito and Harold Chirino also pitched scoreless outings for El Paso. The Chihuahuas have won four consecutive games and 10 of their last 13. They're now 34-23 in home games this season.
Team Records: Oklahoma City (65-44, 19-15), El Paso (59-49, 21-12)
Next Game: Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Christian Romero (0-0, 8.31) vs. El Paso RHP Logan Gillaspie (0-1, 8.51). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
