OKC Comets Game Notes - August 6, 2025

August 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (19-15/65-44) at El Paso Chihuahuas (21-12/59-49)

Game #110 of 150/Second Half #35 of 75/Road #53 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Christian Romero (0-0, 8.31) vs. ELP-RHP Logan Gillaspie (0-1, 8.51)

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 | Southwest University Park | El Paso, Texas | 1:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets continue their series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 1:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park trying to avoid an 0-2 start for a second straight series...After losing Tuesday's series opener, the Comets are 1-3 in their last four games and 2-6 in their last eight games.

Last Game: The El Paso Chihuahuas overcame an early four-run deficit and scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the OKC Comets, 8-7, Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. The Comets carried a 7-6 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning, but El Paso started its at-bat with a double and a walk. A throwing error allowed the tying run to score, and following an intentional walk, Cody Roberts hit a game-ending sacrifice fly. OKC took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, including a leadoff homer by Justin Dean, but El Paso scored two in the bottom of the inning. The Comets went back in front with four runs in the second inning, including a RBI double by Dean and RBI single by Nick Senzel. El Paso trimmed the deficit to 6-4 in the fourth inning before Kody Hoese hit a RBI double in the fifth inning to extend the lead to 7-4. El Paso scored twice in the fifth inning, but in both the fifth and sixth innings, the Chihuahuas hit into inning-ending double plays with the bases loaded. The score remained 7-6 until the bottom of the ninth.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Christian Romero makes his second start with the Comets after joining the team from High-A Great Lakes...He last pitched July 31 against Salt Lake and went on to record a season-high seven strikeouts. He allowed four runs on four hits with one walk over 4.1 IP...He has made 16 appearances (six starts) with Great Lakes this season, going 4-3 with a 5.03 ERA over 62.2 innings pitched with 49 strikeouts and 21 walks over 62.2 innings. He last pitched for the Loons July 23 against Beloit, pitching the final 6.0 innings of the game and retiring 18 of 19 batters faced...Romero made four starts with OKC last season for his first career outings in Triple-A, going 1-2 with a 9.17 ERA over 17.2 innings with five homers...He pitched at three levels of the Dodgers organization in 2024, also making 15 appearances (eight starts) with Great Lakes and six appearances (two starts) with Double-A Tulsa. Overall, he posted a 6-6 record and 4.24 ERA with 75 K's against 38 walks...Romero is in his fifth professional season after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers Jan. 15, 2021 as a free agent out of Hermosillo, Mexico.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2025: 7-6 2024: 10-8 All-time: 67-56 At ELP: 30-31

The Comets travel to El Paso for the third and final series of the season between the teams, but first at Southwest University Park and lone series between the teams during the second half...The first 12 meetings of the season between the teams were played at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during the first six weeks of the season. The teams split their most recent series, 3-3, April 29-May 4 after the Comets won the first series, 4-2, April 1-6...Entering the current series, the Chihuahuas won five of the previous eight games between the teams after the Comets won the first four games this season...Through the first 12 meetings, the Comets outscored the Chihuahuas, 76-62, and El Paso hit nine home runs compared to OKC's eight homers...Ryan Ward racked up 16 hits and 12 RBI in his first 12 games against El Paso this season...OKC won the 2024 season series, 10-8, for the team's second season-series win against the Chihuahuas since 2018, but El Paso outscored OKC, 94-76, and outhit OKC, 161-141, over 18 games.

Summer Slide: The Comets fell to 2-6 in their last eight games and to 3-7 over their last 10 games with Tuesday's loss and today will try to avoid back-to-back losses to start a series for the fourth time in 2025 and for a second straight series...Before the recent rough patch, the Comets raced out of the All-Star Break with six straight wins - tied for the team's longest winning streak of the season. They still own the best overall record in the PCL at 65-44 and are tied for the second-most wins among Triple-A teams...OKC is now 19-15 in the second half of the PCL season - 4.0 games behind league-leading Tacoma (23-11) and 2.5 games behind El Paso.

Hold On Loosely: Last night the Comets lost for the sixth time this season when leading after eight innings and have more losses when leading after eight innings this season than the previous three seasons combined (five losses)...OKC's four-run lead Tuesday was the team's largest in a loss this season and the first time since June 1, 2024 at Albuquerque to lead a game by at least four runs only to eventually lose...Last night's walk-off loss was OKC's first since June 26 in Sacramento. Of the Comets' 17 road losses this season, eight have now come in walk-off fashion for the team's most walk-off losses in a season since 2022 (8). The Comets had seven walk-off losses in 2024 and four in 2023...OKC was charged with its 34th blown save of the season Tuesday - most in the Minors by six and most in the PCL by seven.

Slim Margins: Last night's 8-7 loss marked the Comets' league-leading 36th game of the season to be decided by one run and fifth in the last 14 games. The Comets fell to 21-15 in one-run games this season and they are now 3-4 in one-run games during the second half (34 G) after 29 of 75 games during the first half were decided by one run (18-11)...Last night's game was also the fifth straight for the Comets to be decided by two runs or less with OKC going 2-3 in those close games.

Getting Offensive: The Comets scored seven runs on 11 hits Tuesday, including four extra-base hits. Over the last two games, the Comets have now scored 19 runs while piling up 24 hits, including 15 extra-base hits...Entering Sunday, Oklahoma City had scored two runs or less in five of the previous six games, with a total of 15 runs in the six-game stretch. The Comets also entered Sunday having recorded six straight games with eight hits or less, batting .198 (39x197) with 15 runs and three solo home runs...After going 6-for-43 (.140) with RISP over the previous five games entering Sunday, the Comets are now 9-for-26 with RISP over the last two games...Overall this season, the Comets' offense leads the PCL with 549 walks and 154 stolen bases while ranking second with 137 home runs and 704 runs.

Alexander's Ascent: CJ Alexander recorded a second straight three-hit game Tuesday, going 3-for-3 with a RBI and a walk. Over the last two games, Alexander is 6-for-8, and going back to Saturday when he homered in his only plate appearance, he is 7-for-his-last-9 with four extra-base hits and six RBI...He has six multi-hit games in his last 11 games overall (16x44) with eight extra-base hits and 12 RBI...On Sunday, Alexander became the fifth Comet with three extra-base hits in one game this season and first since Michael Chavis June 18 against Round Rock. Each of Alexander's six hits in the previous series against Salt Lake went for extra bases.

Matters of the Mound: Oklahoma City allowed at least eight runs in a second straight game and for the fourth time in the last seven games. The Comets also gave up 14 hits and have now allowed 27 hits over the last two games...OKC's stretch of eight straight games with double-digit strikeouts came to an end last night with eight strikeouts, concluding the team's longest streak with double-digit strikeouts during the MLB Advanced Media era (since 2005). The team's 107 strikeouts since July 26 are most in the Minors...The Comets issued nine more walks last night and have recorded an inning of three-plus walks in seven of the last eight games.

Road Maps: Oklahoma City enters today's game with a 9-3 record in its last 12 road games, however the Comets have also lost three of their last four road games during the stretch. They own the PCL's best road record at 35-17 and are 9-0-1 through their first 10 road series of 2025, with a +118 run differential...The Comets bat at a league-leading .296 clip in away games, while their 84 home runs and 388 runs (7.5 RPG) are tops in the league and their 562 hits are second-most in the PCL on the road...Today the Comets look to avoid their first three-game road losing streak of the season as well as their first 0-2 road series start.

Around the Horn: Justin Dean went 2-for-5 with a home run, double and two RBI Tuesday. His leadoff homer was the team's sixth of the season and first since James Outman did it June 13 at Albuquerque...Kody Hoese has hit safely in six straight games (8x21) and in 10 of his last 12 games (14x43)...Nick Senzel went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two walks Tuesday. He has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games, going 19-for-55 (.345) with 10 RBI, 13 walks and 15 runs scored...Chuckie Robinson did not play Tuesday but finished Sunday's game 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two RBI and two runs scored. He has gone deep in twice in his last five games and has four extra-base hits in that span. Robinson is batting .405 (13x37) and has 12 RBI over his last 10 games...Last night's game lasted 3 hours, 30 minutes for OKC's third nine-inning game of the season to reach at least 3:30.







