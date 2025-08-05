Vukovich & Pinto Mash Two Homers Each, Giesting Spins a Gem as Aces Defeat Rainiers in Series Opener

August 5, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, Wash. - AJ Vukovich and Rene Pinto powered the offense while Spencer Giesting tossed a gem, leading the Reno Aces (12-22, 49-60) to a 7-4 win over the Tacoma Rainiers (23-11, 61-48), the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in Tuesday's series opener at Cheney Stadium.

Vukovich continued his torrid stretch at the plate, launching his team-leading 16th and 17th home runs of the season. The red-hot outfielder opened the scoring in the third with a solo shot to center, then followed it up with another solo blast to left center in the fourth. He extended his hitting streak to eight games, during which he's batting .452 (14-for-31) with three doubles, four home runs, and eight RBI.

Pinto also left the yard twice in the win, clubbing his ninth and 10th homers of the year. He went back-to-back with Vukovich in the third and capped Reno's scoring with a two-run shot in the eighth, a no-doubter over the left-field wall. The veteran backstop has been a steady presence in the lineup, slashing .276/.325/.536 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs, and 40 RBI in 46 games.

On the mound, Giesting was outstanding, tossing 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and two walks with five strikeouts. The southpaw cruised through six frames before running into traffic in the seventh, exiting after a double and a walk. One of those inherited runners would eventually score, but Giesting still notched one of his strongest performances of the year. He now owns an 8.49 ERA with 36 punchouts in 41 1/3 total innings.

Tommy Troy stayed hot in his second game with the Aces, going 2-for-4 with a double. The promising infielder has hit safely in each of his first two Triple-A appearances, going 4-for-8 (.500) with three doubles and two RBI, and looks to be a key addition to Reno's lineup down the stretch.

The Aces will look to carry the momentum into Wednesday's matchup against the Rainiers, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

Notable Aces:

AJ Vukovich: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI

Rene Pinto: 2-for-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB

Tommy Troy: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 BB

Spencer Giesting: W (3), 6.1 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

