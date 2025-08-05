Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Reno

August 5, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 8/5 vs. Reno

FIRST PITCH - 12:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (6-2, 4.43) vs. Reno LHP Spencer Giesting (2-3, 9.77)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Collin Snider (#39) - sent outright to Tacoma

DEL RHP Trevor Gott - released

BROADCAST - TV: ROOT SPORTS/Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Return home to Cheney Stadium with a 2.5-game lead in the PCL Second Half standings...the Rainiers are coming off a series victory in Sugar Land, taking the first four games before falling in the final two...the Space Cowboys took the finale 2-1 on Sunday...Emerson Hancock put forth a strong start, throwing 5.0 innings of one-run baseball...Sugar Land broke the ice in the bottom of the fifth inning when Jacob Melton drove in a run with a single...the Space Cowboys doubled the lead in the seventh on a Brice Matthews RBI double...the Rainiers scored their lone run in the eighth inning on an RBI groundout from Victor Labrada to cut the deficit to 2-1...the Rainiers got the tying run on base in the ninth on a Rhylan Thomas walk, but could not advance him as they fell 2-1.

RUNNING IT BACK WITH RENO: The Rainiers square off with the Reno Aces for the third time this season and the first meeting at Cheney Stadium...Tacoma dropped the series in the first meeting back in April, but took five out of six games against the Aces from July 8-13, scoring double-digit runs in each of their five victories...the Rainers have gone 39-24 against Reno since 2023, including a 12-3 mark against the Aces at home in 2023.

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: The Rainiers stole three more bases on Sunday night, their sixth game in a row with three stolen bases...Tacoma is the second Triple-A team since at least 2005 to swipe at least three bases in six consecutive games, joining the New Orleans Zephyrs who did so from June 5-11, 2006...Tacoma is 28-for-30 in stolen base attempts since July 29...the next-closest Triple-A team is Salt Lake, who have stolen 14 bases...the Rainiers lead Triple-A with 66 stolen bases since July 1 and lead the PCL with 115 (in140 attempts) since May 1.

LEO IS LOCKED IN: Since June 1, Leo Rivas has led the Pacific Coast League with a .471 on-base percentage, drawing 38 walks, the second-most in the league in that time...moving up to July 1, Rivas' league-best OBP goes up to .510, pacing the PCL with 22 walks in that time...in addition to that, Rivas ranks fourth in the league with a .359 batting average since July 1 and fourth with 10 stolen bases...Rivas' strong July was one of the best months of his career, with his .394 average ranking the third-best in a month in his career, trailing the .410 he hit in June of 2016 and July of 2024...his 1.075 OPS in July is also the third-best of any month in his career.

LIMITING THE LONG BALL: The Rainiers have gone their last four games without allowing a home run, tied for their longest streak of the season (also: May 11-15)...Tacoma is one of two teams in the PCL (Sugar Land) to have multiple streaks of at least four games without allowing a home run...the last time Tacoma went five games without allowing a long ball is when they did so in six consecutive games from April 3-9, 2024, against Salt Lake (five games) and Reno (one game)...Tacoma's 99 home runs allowed are the fewest in the PCL and the fourth-fewest in Triple-A.

FIRST INNING FUN: Tacoma snapped their nine-game streak of scoring in the first inning on Sunday, tied for the longest streak by a PCL team since 2005...only two other teams have scored a run in the first inning in nine consecutive games in the last 20 years: the Albuquerque Isotopes, who did so in nine-straight from June 14-22, 2008, and the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, who also accomplished the feat from April 21-May 1, 2010...the Sky Sox streak in 2010 was started by current Mariners' First Base Coach Eric Young Jr., who hit a home run on the first pitch of the game on April 21, 2010 against Tacoma.

TAKING A WALK, OR 12: The Rainiers drew a season-high 12 walks on Saturday night, surpassing their previous high of nine, done three times this year...it's the 15th time since 2005 Tacoma has walked 12 times in a game, most recently done on June 4, 2024 against Reno...it's the second time since 2005 Tacoma has drawn at least 12 walks and lost, with the only other time coming June 11, 2022 against Round Rock (L 14-11 in 10 innings)...it is the third time this year Tacoma has drawn twice as many walks as strikeouts, and the 17th time since 2005 Tacoma has drawn twice as many walks and strikeouts and lost.

LÓPEZ SETS THE TABLE: In Friday night's 7-2 victory, UTL Jack López went 1-for-4 with a double from the ninth spot in the order...López leads all full-season minor leaguers with 59 hits, 34 RBI and 88 total bases from the ninth spot in the lineup...his six home runs out of the nine spot are the second-most in Triple-A trailing Albuquerque's Trevor Boone... López's 34 RBI from the nine-spot are the second-most by a Rainier in a single season since 2005, trailing only the 41 recorded by Oswaldo Navarro in 2007...Navarro also has the most hits for a Rainiers' nine-batter since 2005, recording 97 in the 2007 season...the six home runs that López has hit from the nine-hole are the second most for a Rainier in a single season since 2005, trailing only the eight hit by Marcus Wilson in 2010.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners had Monday off as they open a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox tonight at T-Mobile Park, followed by a three-game set at home against Tampa Bay.







