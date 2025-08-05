OKC Comets Game Notes - August 5, 2025

August 5, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets (19-14/65-43) at El Paso Chihuahuas (20-12/58-49)

Game #109 of 150/Second Half #34 of 75/Road #52 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Matt Sauer (4-3, 4.35) vs. ELP-RHP Matt Waldron (6-3, 3.88)

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 | Southwest University Park | El Paso, Texas | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets try for back-to-back wins when they open a six-game road series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:35 p.m. CT at Southwest University Park...The Comets own the best road record in the PCL and are 9-2 in their last 11 road games.

Last Game: Max Muncy, Chuckie Robinson and CJ Alexander each hit home runs as the Oklahoma City Comets defeated the Salt Lake Bees, 12-10, Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets started the scoring in the first inning when Muncy connected on a solo home run out to left field. OKC then went in front, 2-0, on a sacrifice fly by Austin Gauthier. The Bees scored four runs in the second inning to take the lead. Oklahoma City went back in front, 5-4, on three straight RBI knocks by Muncy, Ryan Ward and Alexander in the bottom of the inning. The Bees knotted the score at 5-5 in the fifth inning before OKC regained the lead in the bottom of the inning by scoring four runs, including a two-run double by Kody Hoese and two-run homer by Robinson. Salt Lake added two runs in the seventh inning before Alexander belted a three-run homer out to right field to extend the Comets' advantage to 12-7. The Bees rallied with two outs in the ninth inning, scoring three runs and bringing the potential tying run to the plate, but the Comets held on for the win.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Matt Sauer (4-3) makes his 13th overall start with OKC - second-most on the team...Sauer was charged with a loss in his last start July 30 against Salt Lake, allowing five runs and seven hits over 5.0 innings with seven strikeouts and two walks...He had picked up wins in each of his previous two starts, including July 24 in Reno, when he tossed 6.0 innings and allowed three runs and nine hits with two walks and four strikeouts in OKC's 16-3 victory...Sauer also earned a win July 18 at Sacramento when he became the second Comets pitcher this season to reach double-digit strikeouts, recording 11 K's over 5.2 innings. Sauer limited the River Cats to one unearned run on three hits with three walks...Sauer has also made nine appearances (one start) with the Los Angeles Dodgers, going 2-1 with a 6.18 ERA and was last optioned to OKC June 18...He signed with the Dodgers as a minor league free agent in January after splitting time in the Kansas City and New York Yankees organizations last season as a Rule 5 Draft pick. He made the Royals' Opening Day roster and his ML debut March 31, 2024, going on to make 14 relief appearances before rejoining the Yankees organization...Sauer was drafted by the Yankees in 2017 in the second round of the MLB Draft from Righetti High School in Santa Maria, Calif.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2025: 7-5 2024: 10-8 All-time: 67-55 At ELP: 30-30

The Comets travel to El Paso for the third and final series of the season between the teams, but first at Southwest University Park and lone series between the teams during the second half...The first 12 meetings of the season between the teams were played at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during the first six weeks of the season. The teams split their most recent series, 3-3, April 29-May 4 after the Comets won the first series, 4-2, April 1-6...Entering the current series, the Chihuahuas have won five of the last eight games between the teams after the Comets won the first four games this season...Through the first 12 meetings, the Comets outscored the Chihuahuas, 76-62, and El Paso hit nine home runs compared to OKC's eight homers...Ryan Ward racked up 16 hits and 12 RBI in his first 12 games against El Paso this season...OKC won the 2024 season series, 10-8, for the team's second season-series win against the Chihuahuas since 2018, but El Paso outscored OKC, 94-76, and outhit OKC, 161-141, over 18 games.

Summer Slide: The Comets won their most recent game on Sunday in OKC, but are 2-5 in their last seven games and 3-6 over the last nine games following a stretch of six straight wins out of the All-Star Break - tied for the team's longest winning streak of the season...At 65-43 overall, the Comets are tied for the most wins in all of Triple-A and still own the best record in the PCL...OKC is now 19-14 in the second half of the PCL season - 4.0 games behind league-leading Tacoma (23-10) and 1.5 games behind El Paso.

Slump Busters: The Comets offense broke out for 12 runs and 13 hits Sunday. Entering that game, Oklahoma City had scored two runs or less in five of the previous six games (15 R) and scored a total of 13 runs through the first five games of the series with the Bees...On Sunday, Oklahoma City connected on a season-high eight doubles as 11 of the Comets' 13 hits went for extra bases. The eight doubles were the most for an Oklahoma City team in a game since June 16, 2018 against Las Vegas, and the last time OKC had 11 extra-base hits in a game was June 13, 2023 against Salt Lake in OKC...The Comets hit three home runs for their highest single-game total since June 24 in Sacramento when they hit four homers. Oklahoma City last hit three home runs at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark June 22 against Round Rock...Entering Sunday, the Comets recorded six straight games with eight hits or less, batting .198 (39x197) over the last six games with 15 runs and three solo home runs. After going 6-for-43 (.140) with RISP over the previous five games, the Comets went 5-for-12 Sunday...Overall this season, the Comets' offense leads the PCL with 541 walks and 154 stolen bases while ranking second with 136 home runs and 697 runs.

August Ascent: CJ Alexander led the Comets with three extra-base hits and four RBI Sunday as he went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a home run. He homered in a second straight game to bring his overall season total to 12 homers, but his first two with the Comets...The four RBI tied Alexander's season high as he also recorded four RBI April 30 with Las Vegas vs. Tacoma...Sunday's multi-hit game was his fifth in the last 10 games (13x41)...On Sunday, Alexander became the fifth Comet with three extra-base hits in one game this season and first since Michael Chavis June 18 against Round Rock. Each of Alexander's six hits in the Salt Lake series went for extra bases.

Chuck Wagon: Chuckie Robinson hit his fifth home run of the season and finished Sunday's game 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two RBI and two runs scored. He has gone deep in twice in his last five games and has four extra-base hits in that span...Robinson is batting .405 (13x37) and has 12 RBI over his last 10 games.

Road Maps: The Comets own the PCL's best road record at 35-16 and are 9-0-1 through their first 10 road series of 2025. Oklahoma City enters tonight with a 9-2 record in its last 11 road games...The Comets bat at a league-leading .296 clip in away games, while their 83 home runs and 381 runs (7.5 RPG) are tops in the league and their 551 hits are second-most in the PCL on the road. OKC's 4.97 ERA in road games is second-lowest in the league and they have a +119 run differential...However at home, the Comets have lost eight of their last 10 games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and their series loss to Salt Lake last week was the team's third of the season at home...During that 10-game stretch at home, the Comets have allowed at least five runs eight times and have been outscored, 73-45...OKC is 30-27 overall at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, batting .256 for the fourth-lowest home AVG in the league, with 5.5 RPG and 53 home runs - third-fewest among PCL teams in home games. OKC's 5.37 ERA in home games ranks fourth-highest out of 10 teams and OKC is now 4-3-3 through its first 10 home series of the season. Additionally, they now own a -10 run differential at home despite being three games above .500.

Matters of the Mound: The 10 runs allowed by the Comets Sunday marked the second time this season OKC allowed double-digit runs in a win, joining May 31 at Las Vegas in a 17-11 victory. The last time OKC allowed double-digit runs in a home win was May 1, 2022 against Sugar Land (15-10)...Also on Sunday, Comets pitchers recorded 10 strikeouts and have now recorded 10 or more strikeouts in eight straight games and a total of 99 strikeouts during the stretch - most in the Minors since July 26. This is the first time during the MLB Advanced Media era (since 2005) that OKC has tallied eight consecutive games with 10 or more K's...The Comets allowed season highs with both six doubles and seven extra-base hits Sunday. It marked the most doubles by an opponent since July 6, 2022 at home against Las Vegas and most extra-base hits since July 1, 2024 at Las Vegas (eight)...The Comets also allowed two more innings of three-plus runs and have given up at least one of those crooked numbers in six of the last seven games (eight total).

Around the Horn: Kody Hoese went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and scored a run Sunday. He has hit safely in five straight games (7x16) and in nine of his last 11 games (13x38)...Ryan Ward reached base four times Sunday, connecting on a RBI single, drawing three walks and scoring three runs. Although he went just 2-for-20 with one RBI against Salt Lake, he continues to lead the Minors with 95 RBI, 124 hits, 56 extra-base hits and 240 total bases and ranks second with 28 homers and 84 runs...Nick Senzel has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games, going 17-for-52 (.327) with eight RBI, 11 walks and 15 runs scored...The Comets are 3-1 in their last four road series openers.







