Late Efforts Fall Short for Comets

July 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







A three-run fifth inning put the Reno Aces ahead for good as they went on to defeat the Oklahoma City Comets, 6-2, Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. The Comets had several late chances to cut into the deficit, loading the bases with one out in both the seventh and ninth innings of the series finale between the teams, but were unable to bring in a run. Oklahoma City (17-10/63-39) jumped out to a quick early lead when Ryan Ward singled up the middle to bring home a run for a 1-0 Comets advantage in the first inning. Reno (8-19/45-57) tied the score in the bottom of the inning on a RBI double by Seth Brown. In the fifth inning, Reno loaded bases before an out was made and Andy Weber went on to knock a RBI single and Brown later hit a two-run double for a 4-1 lead. The Aces tacked on another run in the sixth inning before the teams exchanged runs in the eighth inning, including a RBI single by OKC's Austin Gauthier. Oklahoma City brought the potential tying run to the plate with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth inning, but were unable to bring in a run.

Of Note:

- The Comets wrapped up their nine-game road trip as they played their final game of the season against Reno...Despite Sunday's loss, the Comets won the series against the Aces, 4-2, and finished their road trip with a 7-2 record...The loss was just the Comets' second in their last 11 road games, but both of those losses came in the last three games in Reno.

-The Comets scored two runs on eight hits Sunday as they scored fewer than five runs for the first time since July 13 against Sugar Land in OKC when they also scored two runs in a 6-2 home loss...Entering Sunday, the Comets had scored at least five runs in eight straight games and recorded at least 10 hits in seven straight games...OKC was limited to 12 runs over the final three games of the series in Reno after scoring 38 runs over the first three games of the series.

-Austin Gauthier went 2-for-3 with a walk and RBI as he recorded his fourth multi-hit outing in his last five games. He is 11-for-20 with five runs scored during the five-game stretch and has also hit safely in nine of his last 11 games (18-for-44).

-Ryan Ward extended his career-best hitting streak to 16 games with a RBI single in the first inning. During the streak, Ward is 26-for-68 (.382) with 14 extra-base hits and 22 RBI and the hitting streak is the longest by an OKC player since Jonathan Araúz hit safely in 17 consecutive games April 6-28, 2024 ...Ward leads the Minors with 94 RBI and 122 hits this season...He has collected at least one RBI in six straight games, equaling his season-high mark.

- Justin Dean led off the game with a double, drew three walks and scored a run as he reached base four times and has now reached base safely in 20 straight games. The on-base streak is tied for the second-longest by a Comets player this season. He has hit safely in 17 of the 20 games and is batting .329 (27-for-82) since July 2.

-Nick Senzel extended his hitting streak to eight games and scored a run. During his hitting streak, Senzel is 12-for-32 (.375) with 12 runs scored.

- Oklahoma City loaded the bases in both the seventh and ninth innings with one out Sunday, but were unable to bring in a run as the Comets left 13 runners on base overall in the game - the fourth most they've left on base in a game this season...OKC went 4-for-16 with runners in scoring position Sunday after going .358 (34x95) with RISP over the previous seven games.

-Hunter Feduccia went 1-for-3 with two walks as he finished the Reno series hitting safely in all five games he played, going 11-for-21 with six RBI.

-Noah Miller finished with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. He has three multi-hit outings in his last five games.

Next Up: The Comets return home to open a six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.







