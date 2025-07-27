Sugar Land and El Paso Postponed on Sunday Night
July 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
EL PASO, TX - Sunday night's game between the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and El Paso Chihuahuas has been postponed due to rain. The game will now be made up as part of a doubleheader in Sugar Land when the Chihuahuas come to Constellation Field from September 16 through 21.
Following an off day on Monday, Sugar Land will return to Constellation Field on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers. Neither team has announced a starter for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch.
