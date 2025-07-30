Homer from Peña Not Enough as Sugar Land Falls on Wednesday Night

SUGAR LAND, TX - While Jeremy Peña ripped a solo homer and RHP Cristian Javier tossed 3.2 innings, his longest outing on Major League rehab, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (12-14, 51-50) saw a five-run lead evaporate and dropped game two of their six-game series, 8-6, against the Tacoma Rainiers (21-8, 59-45) on Wednesday night at Constellation Field.

Although Tacoma scored a run in the top of the first, the Space Cowboys erupted in the bottom of the frame. Omar Narváez drilled a two-out RBI single with runners on the corners to knot the game up at one. In the ensuing at-bat, Luis Castro flared a single into center, plating Jesús Bastidas. César Salazar capped off the inning with a three-run bomb to right as Sugar Land recorded four-straight hits with two outs and put up a five spot in the first.

Javier settled into the game with a 1-2-3 top of the second with a punchout before the Space Cowboys added to their lead in the bottom half. Peña ambushed the first pitch of his at-bat and pummeled a solo homer to left as the Space Cowboys went up, 6-1.

Javier worked around a two-out walk to post a scoreless third and recorded the first out in the top of the fourth. RHP Michael Knorr relieved Javier and picked up the final two outs of the frame but allowed two inherited runs to score as the Rainiers made it a 6-3 game. Javier went 3.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on two hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

In the fifth, Tacoma tied the game with a three-run homer from Leody Taveras and then took a 7-6 lead with a run scored in the top of the sixth.

After RHP Jose Fleury (L, 0-1) fired a scoreless seventh, RHP Alimber Santa made his first appearance with Sugar Land in the top of the eighth and earned his first Triple-A strikeout while allowing one run to score.

Sugar Land threatened in the ninth as Salazar walked and Edwin Díaz drilled a single up the middle, putting two on with one out. However, the final two Space Cowboy batters were retired as Sugar Land fell on Wednesday, 8-6.

NOTABLE:

- Jeremy Peña pounded a solo homer in the second inning and went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored on Wednesday. Tommy Sacco Jr. replaced Peña in the eighth inning.

- Cristian Javier had his longest outing on Major League rehab during his start on Wednesday against Tacoma. Javier went 3.2 innings on 64 pitches with 33 strikes, all season highs, while striking out three batters and giving up three earned runs.

- Jesús Bastidas extended his on-base streak to 28 games, the longest from a Space Cowboys' batter in 2025, after going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Over his on-base streak, Bastidas has 10 doubles, four homers, 25 RBI and 19 runs scored. Bastidas is currently on a 14-game hitting streak, the longest from a Space Cowboy this season, going 24-for-58 (.414) with seven doubles, a homer, 12 RBI and nine runs scored. Bastidas' on-base streak is the longest active streak in the PCL. Bastidas came into Wednesday's game tied for second in the PCL in doubles and fifth in extra-base hits.

- César Salazar belted his fourth home run of the year with a three-run bomb in the first. Salazar is currently on a six-game on-base streak with a double, two homers and four runs scored.

- Omar Narváez extended his on-base streak to nine games with a 1-for-4 night on Wednesday. Over his on-base streak, Narváez has a homer, four RBI, 11 walks and five runs scored.

- Jacob Hurtubise recorded his first multi-hit game with Sugar Land on Wednesday after a 2-for-5 night.

- Alimber Santa made his first Triple-A appearance on Wednesday after being promoted from Double-A Corpus on July 28 and went 0.2 innings while giving up one run on one hit with three walks and a strikeout.

