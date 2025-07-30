Tacoma Secures 8-5 Victory in Series Opener with Sugar Land

July 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (58-45, 20-8) defeated the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (51-49, 12-13) 8-5 in the series opener on Tuesday night at Constellation Field. With the win, Tacoma maintains first place in the PCL while extending a 3.0-game lead over Oklahoma City in the standings.

Tacoma struck first bringing in three runs in the first inning and maintained the lead for the remainder of the game. Samad Taylor led off the game with his fifth triple of the year before Rhylan Thomas brought him in on a single. Harry Ford crushed his 11th homer of the season to left field to push the edge to 3-0.

Sugar Land got a run back in the home half with a double from Jesus Bastidas but that marked the only run allowed by Emerson Hancock on the night as he went on to post 5.0 innings allowing two hits while walking one and striking out a new season-high eight batters to earn his first winning decision with Tacoma this season.

The Rainiers padded the lead with a three-run fourth inning. Walks from Leo Rivas and Victor Labrada along with a single from Cade Marlowe loaded the bases. Taylor grounded into a force out to bring in a run before a sacrifice fly from Thomas extended a 5-1 lead. Tyler Locklear laced an RBI single to left field to drive in Taylor and put Tacoma up by five.

In the sixth inning, Thomas notched his third RBI with a single to center field to extend the advantage to 7-1. Sugar Land countered in the home half with a pair of runs when Colin Barber hit a two-run homer to right center field.

Leody Taveras launched a leadoff shot to right center field to start the seventh inning and put Tacoma up by five. With his fourth with the Rainiers and third in the last seven games, Tacoma led 8-5. Sugar Land plated two in the home half after back-to-back RBI singles from Logan Davidson and Bastidas but Troy Taylor set down the side in order in the ninth inning to lock in an 8-5 victory.

Postgame Notes:

Emerson Hancock is the first Rainier pitcher this year to throw at least 5.0 innings with at least eight strikeouts on the road...he's the 10th PCL starter to do so while holding the opposition to two or fewer hits...Hancock is the sixth Rainier pitcher since 2005 and first since Eric Stout on June 25, 2023 to allow two or fewer hits over 5.0 innings with at least eight strikeouts in a road game

Harry Ford reached base four times on Tuesday night, going 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a pair of walks...it's the third game this season that Ford has recorded multiple hits and walks while playing catcher, the most in Triple-A...it's the ninth time this season a Triple-A catcher has recorded multiple hits, walks and RBI in one game...Ford is responsible for two of them, the only Triple-A catcher to record multiple such games.

Victor Labrada extended his on-base streak to 21 games after reaching three times tonight with a single and a pair of walks...in that stretch Labrada is hitting .313 with 7 doubles, 1 triple, 1 homer, 13 RBI, and 4 stolen bases...Labrada is one of eight Rainiers to reach a 20-game on-base streak this season.







