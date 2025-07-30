Flint's Grand Slam Caps Blowout Win for Salt Lake

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Salt Lake Bees won their third consecutive contest with a 10-1 win over Oklahoma City in game two on Wednesday night as Tucker Flint provided the Bees second grand slam over the last two games while Sebastian Rivero collected his second consecutive four RBI game.

Salt Lake Bees 10, Oklahoma City Comets 1

WP: Sammy Peralta (3 - 2)

LP: Matt Sauer (4 - 3)

Game Summary

Salt Lake struck first for the second straight night, plating two runs in the second inning. Sebastian Rivero continued his hot stretch with a two-run single, scoring Chad Stevens and Bryce Teodosio after they opened the frame with back-to-back hits.

Caden Dana set the tone early with a dominant first inning, needing just nine pitches for nine strikes to retire the side, including back-to-back strikeouts of Max Muncy and Ryan Ward. Dana worked around a leadoff double in the second and a walk in the third, stranding both runners with key strikeouts to keep the Comets off the board.

The Bees offense broke things open in the fourth as Matthew Lugo led off with a single and stole second before Tucker Flint drove him in with a two-out RBI single. Rivero followed with his second home run in as many days, extending the lead to 5-0 as Rivero accounted for four of the team's first five runs.

Oklahoma City got on the board in the bottom half after a leadoff walk came around to score on Ryan Ward's RBI double. The Comets then loaded the bases, but Sammy Peralta came in from the bullpen and struck out Chuckie Robinson on three pitches to escape the jam.

Salt Lake sealed the win with a five-run eighth inning despite recording just two hits. The frame was highlighted by Tucker Flint's grand slam, the first of his career and 13th of the season.

The bullpen trio of Peralta, Chase Silseth, and Jose Fermin combined for 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out five. Salt Lake rolled to a 10-1 win to clinch its third straight victory and a 2-0 series lead.

Game Notes

Salt Lake has won three straight games for the first time since June 5-7 against Round Rock, improving to 41-62 overall and taking a 2-0 lead in the series.

The Bees' pitching staff allowed just one run on three hits, marking their fewest hits allowed in a game this season. It was also the 12th time they've held an opponent to one run or fewer. Salt Lake is now 23-3 when allowing three runs or fewer.

Offensively, every Bees player in the lineup reached base, with eight recording at least one hit. Tucker Flint provided a grand slam for the second consecutive night, making it the first time Salt Lake has hit grand slams in back-to-back games since May 19-20, 2019.

Caden Dana made his second start since June 11, going 3.2 innings while allowing one run on two hits-his lowest hit total in an outing under four innings this season. He struck out five batters, his highest total since May 6 against Sugar Land, when he fanned seven.

Sebastian Rivero continued his red-hot stretch with his second consecutive four-RBI game, homering for the second night in a row. It's the first time he's homered in back-to-back Triple-A games since May 21-22, 2021, with Omaha. Through two games in the series, Rivero is hitting .500 (4-for-8) with two home runs, eight RBI, and a 1.750 OPS.

Niko Kavadas went 1-for-3 with two walks for the second straight game, marking the second time this season he's drawn multiple walks in back-to-back games-the last coming June 17-19 when he did it three games in a row. Kavadas now has 72 walks on the year, second-most in Triple-A behind Alex Freeland (75).

Tucker Flint recorded multiple hits and runs for the second game in a row, tying his second-highest RBI total with five. He now leads the team with four games of at least four RBI. Flint's grand slam was the first of his career and his 13th home run of the season, ranking third on the team behind Niko Kavadas and Chad Stevens.

Matthew Lugo went 1-for-5 with a run scored, extending his hitting streak to five games and scoring for the fifth time in his last six. His on-base streak is now at 10 games. Since it began on July 19, Lugo is batting .333 with a 1.068 OPS, seven runs scored, five RBI, and six extra-base hits. For the month of July, he's collected 31 hits-fourth-most in the league-and is batting .344 with one game to go.

Sammy Peralta earned his third win of the season with his seventh straight outing of three or more innings. He allowed no runs or hits and struck out three. In six July appearances, Peralta has posted a 2.11 ERA, including three shutout performances, while recording at least three strikeouts in each.

Up Next

The Salt Lake Bees will look to make it four in a row as Shaun Anderson takes the bump for Salt Lake on Thursday night with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. MST at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.







