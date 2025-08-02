Mederos Masterpiece, Wallach Home Run Power Bees to 3-2 Victory and Series Win

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Salt Lake Bees clinched the series victory on Saturday night behind a Victor Mederos seven-inning quality start and a home run from Chad Wallach to give the Bees a 3-2 victory over Oklahoma City from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Salt Lake Bees 3, Oklahoma City Comets 2

WP: Victor Mederos (7 - 5)

LP: Landon Knack (3 - 4)

SV: Sam Bachman (4)

Game Summary

The Comets jumped ahead in the first inning with back-to-back singles to start the game as Max Muncy drove in Jose Ramos from second for the first score of the night.

Salt Lake tied the game in the third as Yolmer Sánchez provided the first hit of the game for the Bees, extending the inning with a two-out single and promptly stole second base. Niko Kavadas followed with a single up the middle to bring him home.

Chad Wallach put the Bees in front in the fifth, launching a solo home run down the left-field line on a 1-0 pitch - his eighth homer of the season and first in over a month. The Bees added to their lead in the sixth when Brandon Drury led off with a double, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Chad Stevens to deep center.

The Comets threatened in three straight innings with a leadoff hit but Victor Mederos retired the following three batters in each inning completing a seven inning day with six straight scoreless innings after the only run he allowed came in the first.

Oklahoma City tacked on one more in the eighth with a homer from CJ Alexander off Jack Dashwood to make it a one run game. The Comets threatened in the ninth with a one-out single before a game-ending double play secured the save for Sam Bachman and clinched the series win with a 3-2 victory on Saturday night.

Game Notes

Salt Lake's 3-2 victory marked the 17th one run game this season in which they are 7-10 in moving to 4-39 when scoring three runs or less and 25-3 when allowing less than three.

Salt Lake clinched its first series win since taking five of six from Omaha (May 20-25) and its first road series victory since winning three of five in Albuquerque (April 29-May 3). It also marked the Bees' first six-game road series win since July 26-31, 2022, in Reno. With the victory, Salt Lake improves to 3-7-9 in series play this season, including a 2-4-4 mark on the road.

Victor Mederos delivered his second consecutive quality start on Saturday, matching his season high with seven innings pitched for the third time this year. It marked his seventh quality start of the season, tying Tacoma's Jhonathan Diaz for the most in the Pacific Coast League. Mederos allowed just one run for the second straight outing and struck out six-his highest total since an eight-strikeout performance against Reno on June 26.

Chad Wallach launched his eighth home run of the season and the 35th of his Salt Lake career, snapping a homerless stretch with his first since June 24 in Reno. Over his last five games, Wallach is batting .278 with three RBIs, three runs scored, and a .760 OPS.

Yolmer Sánchez extended his on-base streak to 13 games, going 1-for-4 with a run scored for the third straight game. During the streak, he's scored nine runs and drawn 10 walks, closing in on his season-best 16-game on-base streak set from June 5-29.

Niko Kavadas went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to four games and drove in a run for the third straight contest. He leads the team with 66 RBIs, just one shy of matching his Triple-A career high set last season.

Zach Humphreys went 1-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to five games as he has gone hitless just once in the last 12 games. Since July 3, Humphreys is batting .371 (13-for-35) with nine runs scored, seven RBI, five doubles and a .760 OPS.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Oklahoma City will take the field one more time in the series finale on Sunday night from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with first pitch slated for 5:05 p.m. MST.







