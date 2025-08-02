Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Sugar Land

August 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 8/2 at Sugar Land

FIRST PITCH - 5:05 PM (PT) at Constellation Field - Sugar Land, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (7-6, 4.91) vs. Sugar Land RHP JP France - MLR (NR)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Trevor Gott (#59) - activated from the 7-Day Injured List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Picked up a road series win with a 7-2 victory over Sugar Land on Friday night...Tacoma scored in the first inning for the eighth game in a row as Spencer Packard hit a two-out double to take a 1-0 lead...the Rainiers extended their lead to 3-0 in the third inning as Harry Ford clubbed a two-run home run, his 12th of the year...Bryce Miller retired 12 of the 13 hitters he faced in a Major League rehab start, striking out six...Tacoma added two more in the eighth as Leody Taveras smacked a two-run home run to lead 5-0...Sugar Land got on the board in the bottom of the eighth, scoring both of their runs...two more Rainiers runs scored in the ninth as Ford and Packard each singled in runs to take a 7-2 lead...Hagen Danner struck out a pair in the ninth to close out the victory.

GIVE THEM THE GREEN LIGHT: The Rainiers stole four more bases on Friday night, their third game in a row with four stolen bases...Tacoma is the third PCL team this season to swipe four bases in three games in a row, joining Albuquerque, who did so from July 1-3...it's just the third time since 2005 Tacoma has stolen four bases in three consecutive games, also accomplished from April 3-5, 2024, and July 25-27, 2024...Tacoma has not stolen four bases in four consecutive games since 2005.

TAYLOR LOVES LIFE ON THE ROAD: UTL Samad Taylor went 2-for-4 in Friday's victory, boosting his road batting average to .374 (64x171), the highest among all full-season minor leaguers...his 64 road hits are the sixth-most among full-season players, as is his 1.063 OPS...Taylor's .374 average on the road is the third-best for a Rainier since 2005 (min. 150 AB), trailing the .380 Jesus Montero hit in 2015 and the .401 that José Marmolejos hit in 2021...Tacoma's .282 road batting average is the second-best in Triple-A.

NO WALKS FOR YOU!: Tacoma pitchers did not issue a walk in their 7-2 victory on Friday night, their third game this season without issuing a walk (also: May 3 at Las Vegas and June 5 vs. Las Vegas...the 13 strikeouts are tied for the second-most in a game the Rainiers did not walk a batter since 2005, trailing the 14 strikeouts done three times without a walk...the Rainiers are now 110-55 in games they did not issue a walk since 2005, after losing their first two such games this season.

SEEING 20-20: The Rainiers closed July with a 20-4 record in the month, the fifth time since 2005 Tacoma has won 20 games in a month...the last time Tacoma had a 20-win month was August of 2009, going 20-11...the Rainiers are the second PCL team to win 20 games in a month this season, joining Las Vegas, who won 20 games in June...prior to that, no PCL team had a 20-win month since Round Rock went 20-7 in August of 2023...Tacoma's 83.3 winning percentage in July is the third-best for a Triple-A team in a single month (min. eight games) since 2005 and the second-best in the PCL, trailing only the 23-2 (92.0%) the Salt Lake Bees set in April of 2008...the 212 runs scored by Tacoma in July are the most they've scored in a single month since 2005, surpassing the 209 runs they scored in May of 2019...Tacoma also stole 53 bases in July, the fifth time since 2005 they've swiped 50 bases in a single month, going 53-for-61 (86.9%).

LÓPEZ SETS THE TABLE: In Friday night's 7-2 victory, UTL Jack López went 1-for-4 with a double from the ninth spot in the order...López leads all full-season minor leaguers with 59 hits, 34 RBI and 88 total bases from the ninth spot in the lineup...his six home runs out of the nine spot are the second-most in Triple-A trailing Albuquerque's Trevor Boone... López's 34 RBI from the nine-spot are the second-most by a Rainier in a single season since 2005, trailing only the 41 recorded by Oswaldo Navarro in 2007...Navarro also has the most hits for a Rainiers' nine-batter since 2005, recording 97 in the 2007 season...the six home runs that López has hit from the nine-hole are the second most for a Rainier in a single season since 2005, trailing only the eight hit by Marcus Wilson in 2010.

FEASTING IN THE FIRST: In their 7-2 victory on Friday night, the Rainiers scored a run in the first inning for the eighth-straight game, their longest streak since 2005...over their last eight first innings, the Rainiers have scored 16 runs, hitting .465 (20x43) with three doubles, one triple and five home runs with five walks, seven steals and a collective 1.461 OPS... the Rainiers have 26 stolen bases in the first inning, the most in the PCL and the second-most in Triple-A, trailing Jacksonville's 31...of Tacoma's 26 first-inning steals, seven have come against Sugar Land, tied for the most first-inning steals against a single opponent in Triple-A this year (also: Omaha, 7 vs. St. Paul)...Tacoma's 74 strikeouts in the first inning are the fewest in Triple-A.

TAVERAS DRIVES THEM IN: OF Leody Taveras drove in two runs in Friday's game, making it seven consecutive games with an RBI, tied for longest streak by a Rainier this season, matching the seven-game streak by Dominic Canzone from May 13-20...in that time, Taveras has hit .296 (8x27) with two doubles and four home runs, driving in 14...since July 1, Taveras has driven in 31 runs, the second-most in the PCL, trailing only Tyler Locklear's 34.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners walked off the Texas Rangers 4-3 on Friday night, thanks to a JP Crawford two-run home run...Logan Gilbert struck out seven over 6.0 innings, allowing three runs...Josh Naylor went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and Cole Young also drove in a run in the victory.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.