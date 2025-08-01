Miller Dominates in Rehab Start, Rainiers Secure Series Win Over Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (61-45, 23-8) secured the series with a 7-2 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (51-52, 12-16) in game four on Friday night at Constellation Field. With the win, Tacoma maintains first place in the PCL and extends a 4.5-game lead over El Paso in the standings.

Tacoma scored in the first inning for the eighth-consecutive game to edge an early 1-0 lead. Harry Ford worked a two-out walk then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Spencer Packard lined a double (19) to right field to drive in Ford and put Tacoma on the board.

In the third inning, Samad Taylor singled to leadoff the inning before being brought in on a Ford two-run blast to left field. With his 12th of the season and second of the series, Tacoma led 3-0.

Bryce Miller capped his rehab start with Tacoma tossing 4.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while striking out six to retire 12 of the 13 he faced. Miller's fastball topped 97.6 mph while throwing 52 pitches, 42 of which went for strikes.

The scoring went silent on until the top of the eighth when Tacoma tacked on two more. Packard singled to left field to start the frame before Leody Taveras cranked a two-run homer to right center field. Taveras' third homer of the week gave Tacoma a 5-0 lead.

Sugar Land got on the board, scoring their two runs in the home half of the frame. Luis Guillorme and Tommy Sacco Jr. hit back-to-back RBI singles to make it 5-2, Tacoma.

The Rainiers added two more insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning. Taylor led off with a single before swiping second base (31). Ford drove him in on a single and with his third RBI of the night, the Rainiers added their sixth run. Ford followed with a steal of second (7) then came in to score on a Packard single to left field to pad a 7-2 lead.

Hagen Danner set down the side in the ninth inning to secure a series win with a 7-2 final on Friday. Sauryn Lao earned his first winning decision of the season tossing 4.0 innings in relief of Miller. Lao allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out five. Tacoma pitching tallied 13 strikeouts without allowing a walk to Sugar Land batters in the game four win.

Postgame Notes:

Tacoma recorded 4 stolen bases tonight to mark the third-straight game with at least 4 stolen bags...Tacoma represents the second PCL team with 4 SB in three-straight games joining (ABQ -7/1-3)...it is the fourth time since 2005 Tacoma has stolen 4 bases in three-straight...the other occurrences being on 4/3-5/24 and 7/25-27/24.

Tacoma recorded 13 strikeouts without issuing a walk to mark the third time this season that Tacoma pitching has not allowed a free pass and the first time such scenario has resulted in a win...the other two instances came on 5/3 @ LV and 6/5 vs LV

Leody Taveras drove in two runs on Friday night, his seventh consecutive game with an RBI, tied for the longest by a Rainier this season...he is the ninth PCL hitter this season to drive in a run in seven-straight games, joining Dominic Canzone, who did so from May 13-20...in that time, Taveras is hitting .294 with two doubles and four home runs, driving in 12 with a 1.221 OPS...Taveras is the fourth Rainier with multiple RBI in four-consecutive games this season, most recently done by Jack López, who did so from July 5-9







