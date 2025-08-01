Ninth Inning Comeback Falls Short Thursday
August 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas entered the ninth inning down by four runs and ended up putting the tying run on base, but they lost to the Round Rock Express 6-4 Thursday night at Dell Diamond. The Express have won two of the first three games of the series.
Chihuahuas leadoff batter Forrest Wall hit a single and was hit by two pitches to extend his on-base streak to 27 games. Four Chihuahuas batters were hit by pitches Thursday to set a new season high. First baseman Nate Mondou went 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI and has nine hits in his last four games. Mason McCoy and Rodolfo Duran had two hits each for the Chihuahuas.
El Paso starter Wes Benjamin pitched seven innings to tie Matt Waldron's July 8th start for the longest of the season by a Chihuahuas pitcher. Texas Rangers pitcher Josh Sborz threw a scoreless inning in an MLB Injury Rehab appearance Thursday. The first three games of the series have all been decided by one or two runs.
Team Records: El Paso (55-49, 17-12), Round Rock (48-54, 14-13)
Next Game: Friday at 6:15 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (4-1, 5.90) vs. Round Rock LHP Kohl Drake (1-1, 5.19). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 1, 2025
- Aces Launch Three Homers, Come up Short 12-7 to Aviators - Reno Aces
- Tacoma Launches Three Homers in 9-6 Win over Space Cowboys - Tacoma Rainiers
- Comets Erase Four-Run Hole, Walk off in 10 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Ninth Inning Comeback Falls Short Thursday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Isotopes Claim 8-4 Win over River Cats - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Comets Score Five Unanswered, Walk Off Bees In Extras - Salt Lake Bees
- Arrighetti Fans Five Batters in Major League Rehab Start with Sugar Land - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.