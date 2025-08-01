Ninth Inning Comeback Falls Short Thursday

The El Paso Chihuahuas entered the ninth inning down by four runs and ended up putting the tying run on base, but they lost to the Round Rock Express 6-4 Thursday night at Dell Diamond. The Express have won two of the first three games of the series.

Chihuahuas leadoff batter Forrest Wall hit a single and was hit by two pitches to extend his on-base streak to 27 games. Four Chihuahuas batters were hit by pitches Thursday to set a new season high. First baseman Nate Mondou went 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI and has nine hits in his last four games. Mason McCoy and Rodolfo Duran had two hits each for the Chihuahuas.

El Paso starter Wes Benjamin pitched seven innings to tie Matt Waldron's July 8th start for the longest of the season by a Chihuahuas pitcher. Texas Rangers pitcher Josh Sborz threw a scoreless inning in an MLB Injury Rehab appearance Thursday. The first three games of the series have all been decided by one or two runs.

Team Records: El Paso (55-49, 17-12), Round Rock (48-54, 14-13)

Next Game: Friday at 6:15 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (4-1, 5.90) vs. Round Rock LHP Kohl Drake (1-1, 5.19). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







