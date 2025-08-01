Comets Score Five Unanswered, Walk Off Bees In Extras

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Salt Lake Bees 5-1 lead evaporated as Oklahoma City scored five unanswered and walked it off in the 10th without recording a hit as the Comets secured their first win of the series.

Oklahoma City Comets 6, Salt Lake Bees 5 - (10 Inn.)

WP: Jack Little (5 - 4)

LP: Jack Dashwood (1 - 3)

Both starting pitches brought their best stuff to begin the night as Shaun Anderson and Christian Romero were each perfect through three innings.

Romero struck out the side in the first and seven total batters before Salt Lake provided the first hit of the game in the fourth on a one-out triple from Niko Kavadas. Brandon Drury immediately followed with an RBI single to bring home the run for his first RBI of the year.

For the Bees, Anderson collected a strikeout in each of his first three perfect innings including the fourth before a two-out homer from Nick Senzel tied the game heading into the fifth.

Salt Lake broke the 1-1 tie with a four-run fifth, sending eight batters to the plate on three walks and just two hits. Chad Stevens walked to lead off and moved to third on Bryce Teodosio's single up the middle, with Teodosio taking second on the throw.

Tucker Flint's RBI groundout put the Bees back in front, and Zach Humphreys followed with a run-scoring single to left-center. Following a pitching change, Humphreys stole second, and advanced to third on back-to-back walks to Korey Holland and Yolmer Sánchez which loaded the bases. Niko Kavadas added a sacrifice fly, and a wild pitch brought home Holland to cap the inning. That set the stage for Niko Kavadas, who drove in a run with a sacrifice fly while a wild pitch then allowed Holland to score Salt Lake's fourth run of the inning, stretching the lead to 5-1.

The Comets began chipping away in the seventh with a pair of runs to close the gap. Kody Hoese singled and advanced to third on an Austin Gauthier double. A groundout by Noah Miller brought in Hoese, and Jose Ramos followed with an RBI single to make it a 5-3 game.

Salt Lake threatened in the eighth after back-to-back walks to Matthew Lugo and Chad Stevens, but a sacrifice bunt and two quick outs stranded both runners in scoring position. Victor González worked a scoreless bottom of the eighth to keep the Bees in front.

After a quiet top of the ninth from the Bees offense, the Comets rallied to tie it in the bottom half scoring both of its runs with two outs. Austin Gauthier reached on a throwing error, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and came home on a two-out RBI double by Jose Ramos. A second wild pitch moved Ramos to third, and Chuckie Robinson brought him in with a game-tying single to right. Jared Southard escaped further damage, but the Comets had evened the score at 5-5 heading to extras.

In the top of the 10th, Salt Lake couldn't capitalize with the automatic runner at second. Niko Kavadas was doubled off on a lineout by Brandon Drury, and Matthew Lugo grounded out to end the frame.

The Comets walked it off in the bottom half without recording a hit as Justin Dean, the placed runner at second, stole third and came around to score the winning run on a throwing error by catcher Zach Humphreys giving Oklahoma City the 6-5 win in 10 innings and its first win of the series.

Game Notes

Salt Lake saw its three-game winning streak come to an end with a walk-off loss--their fourth of the season. The 6-5 loss moved Salt Lake to 1-2 in extra-inning games and are now 6-10 in one-run games on the year.

Salt Lake was on the board first for the third consecutive game in the series moving to 25-26 when scoring first. They move to 38-4 when holding the lead entering the ninth inning and finish July with a 9-15 record.

The Bees stole multiple bases for the fifth consecutive game marking the longest streak of at least two steals this season. Salt Lake has stolen 12 bags across its last five games as the Bees have racked up 28 stolen bases in 35 attempts (.800) in July which ranks fifth in the PCL.

Shaun Anderson delivered another strong outing, tying his Triple-A career high with his 15th start of the season and matched his season-best mark of seven innings pitched, first set in his previous outing on July 25 against Albuquerque. He allowed three runs on five hits while striking out five, notching his fourth quality start of the year, the second-most on the team behind Victor Mederos (6). As a staff, it marked Salt Lake's 21st quality start of the season, tying Sacramento for the most in the Pacific Coast League.

Matthew Lugo went 1-for-3 with a walk extending his hit streak to six games and on-base streak to 11. Lugo is batting .333 (13-for-39) during his on-base streak with seven walks, seven runs scored, five RBI and six extra base hits. He finishes July batting .340 (32-for-94) with the fifth most hits in the league with 15 runs scored, 14 RBI and 13 extra base hits.

Zach Humphreys went 1-for-4 with an RBI and run scored hitting safely in nine of his last 10 games while scoring in three straight. Humphreys hit safely in all but one game in the month of July batting .379 (11-for-29) scoring eight runs with seven RBI while having five doubles with a 1.145 OPS.

Brandon Drury hit safely for the third straight game and has gone hitless just one time in seven games since joining the Bees while driving in his first RBI in a Bees uniform.

Niko Kavadas went 1-for-4 with an RBI and run scored bringing his scoring streak to five straight games while hitting safely four of his last five. Kavadas drove in his team-leading 64th RBI of the year with his team-best 60th run scored, now one away from matching his Triple-A career-high set last season.

Victor Gonzalez tossed a scoreless eighth inning allowing no runs on no hits. Gonzalez finishes July with a 1.74 ERA allowing two runs in 10.2 innings pitched with three saves which stands a professional career-high.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Oklahoma City match back up for game four on Friday night with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. MST at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.







