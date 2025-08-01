Isotopes Explode Late in 15-6 Pounding of River Cats

August 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Trailing 4-3 in the middle of the sixth inning, the Albuquerque Isotopes erupted for 12 runs in their final three at-bats, en route to a 15-6 victory over Sacramento on Friday night. The Isotopes have taken three of four games from the River Cats this week.

Braiden Ward put Albuquerque in front with a two-run triple in the sixth, before Aaron Schunk doubled him home. Oslievis Basabe hit a game-tying two-run homer in the seventh for Sacramento, before a six-run outburst for the Isotopes in the bottom half. Braxton Fulford's two-run double made it 8-6 in favor of Albuquerque, then Sam Hilliard later clubbed a three-run homer, putting the contest out of reach.

Topes Scope: - Ward produced a three-hit game for the first time at Triple-A, and fourth overall this season including his Hartford stint (last: June 12 vs. Akron). Overall, Ward has reached base in exactly half of his 58 plate appearances with the Isotopes. Ward's 14 steals since he joined Albuquerque on July 1 are tied for the Triple-A lead during that timeframe, along with Justin Dean (Oklahoma City).

- Schunk was 3-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 13 games. He is slashing .438/.453/.688 with five doubles, two triples, a homer and 12 RBI during the stretch. Additionally, Schunk has at least one knock in 20 of his last 21 games dating back to June 26 at Las Vegas, with just one hitless pinch-hit appearance mixed in. The hit streak is Schunk's longest since a career-high 15-gamer with Albuquerque in April 2024.

- Schunk had three hits in a game for the fourth time this season (also: April 17 vs. ELP, May 29 vs. SUG, July 2 vs. ELP). He tied his season-high with four RBI, reached April 2 vs. Salt Lake and the aforementioned May 29 contest.

- Hilliard was 2-for-5, extending his hitting streak to 10 games, tying a career-high established with Rookie-Level Grand Junction from Aug. 29-Sept. 7, 2015. Hilliard is 14-for-40 with three doubles, three triples, three homers and nine RBI during this stretch.

- Keston Hiura doubled twice in a contest for the second time in 2025 (also: May 23 at Reno). Hiura is 9-for-25 with three doubles and three homers over his last seven games, with four multi-hit performances.

- Sterlin Thompson was 2-for-5, including his 11th home run of the season. He is slashing .317/.403/.564 with 15 doubles, six triples, nine homers and 35 RBI over his last 56 games, increasing his batting average from .178 to .271.

- Fulford tallied his 15th multi-hit game of the campaign with Albuquerque. Since being optioned to Triple-A on July 1, he has compiled a .444/.519/.956 slash line with two doubles, seven homers and 16 RBI in 13 games. Fulford has 52 hits with the Isotopes this season, and 25 have been for extra bases.

- Jose Torres had two hits, including a double off the right-field wall. Since beginning his Isotopes tenure in a 3-for-30 slump, Torres has nine knocks in his last 24 at-bats, including three doubles and two homers.

- Fulford scored on the back end of a double steal in the seventh inning. Albuquerque has 14 steals of home in team history, and six have taken place in the club's last 123 games, dating back to Sept. 1, 2024. Schunk (twice), Ward and Fulford have all accomplished the feat this season. Fulford became the second Isotope to record a steal of home against Sacramento, along with Delvis Morales (July 18, 2014 - double steal).

- Ward, Schunk and Hilliard combined for 10 of Albuquerque's 13 RBI from the top three spots in the order.

- The River Cats committed five errors, the third time in 2025 an opposing team had at least five miscues (also: May 24 at RNO - five; July 2 vs. ELP - six).

- Albuquerque scored exactly six runs in a frame for the second time this season (also: April 5 vs. Salt Lake, third inning). Overall, it was their fifth occurrence plating at least six tallies in an inning.

- The Isotopes reached a minimum of 15 runs for the sixth time this year (last: July 2 vs. El Paso, 18-5). Five of the six instances have taken place at home, with the exception of an 18-3 victory at Reno on April 23.

- In each of Sacramento's last four visits to Albuquerque, the Isotopes have scored at least 15 runs during one of the games in the series. They won contests by scores of 16-8 (May 1, 2022), 17-16 (July 30, 2023) and 17-10 (Aug. 11, 2024).

- Friday's marked the eighth time Albuquerque won a game by at least nine runs this season. They only had two such wins by that margin or greater during the entirety of 2024.

- The Isotopes finished with eight extra-base hits, tied for their third-most in 2025 (also: April 17 vs. El Paso, May 23 at Reno, May 25 at Reno). They tallied nine on April 25 at Reno and a season-high 10 on May 27 vs. Sugar Land.

- Albuquerque and Sacramento combined for six double plays, the second-highest total in a game this season (May 17 vs. Tacoma - seven).

- Collin Baumgartner made his Triple-A debut with 2.0 scoreless innings of one-hit ball and three strikeouts, becoming the 56th player to appear in a contest for the Isotopes this season (18 Triple-A debuts).

- The Isotopes have a 3-1 series lead for the first time in 2025. The last occurrence was Aug. 20-23, 2024 at Sugar Land, before the Space Cowboys took the last two contests to split the set.

- With a victory on Saturday night, Albuquerque would claim their third-straight home series win against Sacramento.

- River Cats left-hander Seth Lonsway became the seventh opposing starter to walk at least four batters this season (last: Dakota Hudson, July 22 at SL - five).

On Deck: Franklin Stubbs and A.J. Ellis will be inducted into the Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame in a pre-game ceremony, as part of Dukes Retro Night. Gates open at 5:30 pm, and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35. Postgame Fireworks (weather permitting) are presented by New Mexico Mutual. Left-handed pitcher Mason Albright is slated to start for Albuquerque, opposed by River Cats right-hander Hayden Birdsong.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.