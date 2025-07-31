Isotopes Announce Plans for "American Sign Language Night" Scheduled for Friday, August 22

July 31, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced plans for "American Sign Language Night" scheduled for Friday, August 22, including the following inclusive American Sign Language (ASL) initiatives throughout the game:

ASL interpreters throughout the ballpark provided by the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy

Albuquerque Sign Language Academy students performing the National Anthem in ASL

Player introduction videos in ASL shown on the videoboard

Silent Inning - An inning with no music or Public Address announcements

An ASL interpreter signing on the in-house and MiLB.TV livestream

In addition, for every Isotopes home game, closed captioning is also available (click here to access the link) while ushers have small dry erase boards.

During the game, the Isotopes will also wear specialty jerseys, which feature "Isotopes" spelled out using ASL. The jerseys will be auctioned with net proceeds benefitting the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy. The online silent auction begins Friday, August 22 at 5:30 pm and concludes Wednesday, August 27 at 2:00 pm. Fans can access the auction.

"The Albuquerque Sign Language Academy is honored and excited to partner with the Albuquerque Isotopes for ASL Night," said Albuquerque Sign Language Academy Executive Director Rafe Martinez. "We cannot thank the Isotopes enough for their willingness to help us expand the world of opportunity and connection through the power of a shared language. A special thank you goes out to the Deaf Culture Center of New Mexico for their support and partnership in embracing the ideal of 'One Community.'"

Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) will also provide resources on the concourse throughout the game. The following schools within APS provide specific deaf and hard of hearing programs (Hodgin Elementary, McKinley Middle and Del Norte High). Teachers from these schools will be on-site during the game.

Additionally, the Isotopes are giving out Orbit Vinyl Figurines with Orbit signing "I Love You" in ASL to the first 3,000 fans through the gates, courtesy of Pepsi.

Tickets are still available for "American Sign Language Night." Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.







