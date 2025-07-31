Taveras Homers, Swipes Three Bags in 8-6 Win over Space Cowboys

July 31, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (59-45, 21-8) took second-straight over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (51-50, 12-14) with 8-6 win on Wednesday night at Constellation Field. With the win, Tacoma maintains first place in the PCL and extends a 3.5-game lead over El Paso in the standings.

Similar to the opener, Tacoma struck first by plating a run in the first inning. Rhylan Thomas laced a one-out single before swiping the first of seven stolen bases for Tacoma on the night. With his 16th stolen base of the year, Thomas was brought in on a single from Harry Ford to give Tacoma a 1-0 lead.

Sugar Land scored all six of their runs in the first two frames. The Space Cowboys scored five runs on four singles and a homer in the bottom of the first inning. Back-to-back RBI singles from Omar Narvaez and Luis Castro plated the first two runs before a three-run homer from Cesar Salazar extended a 5-1 lead. In the second inning, Jeremy Pena hit a solo blast to left field on Major League Rehab for Houston to give Sugar Land a 6-1 advantage. Casey Lawrence went on to post zeros after that, ultimately earning his sixth winning decision with 6.2 innings allowing six runs on nine hits while striking out two. He did not issue a walk in his 12th start for Tacoma.

Tacoma went on to score seven unanswered runs starting with two runs in the fourth inning. Leody Taveras reached on a walk before swiping second base to record his first of three stolen bags on the night. Leo Rivas drove in Taveras on a single to right field to cut into the deficit. Cade Marlowe hit a sacrifice fly to left field to cut the Sugar Land lead in half, 6-3.

Taveras came through with a game-tying three-run homer in the top of the fifth inning. With his second in as many games and fifth with Tacoma, the Rainiers tied it at six. In the sixth inning, Tacoma regained the edge for the first time since the first inning. Rivas led off with a single then swiped second (11) before a single from Marlowe put two aboard. Spencer Packard grounded into a double play to drive in the go-ahead run to make it 7-6, Tacoma. Packard padded the lead with an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning. Jesse Hahn came in to slam the door in the ninth inning and record his fifth save of the season and secure an 8-6 win in game two.

Postgame Notes:

Jesse Hahn earned his fifth save of the season tonight tossing 1.0 scoreless frame in the 9th inning allowing 1 hit while walking 1 and striking out 1 on his 37th birthday....Only 2 Rainiers have tallied saves on their birthday since 2005: Shawn Kelley, 4/26/12 @ LV and Bobby LaFromboise on 6/25/13 vs Fresno....Both were at least 6 out saves... Hahn also represented the third Rainier to pitch on his birthday this season, joining Daniel Bard (June 25) and Shintaro Fujinami (April 12).

Leody Taveras swiped 3 bases tonight and now represents the first Rainier with 3 SB in a game this season... the last Rainier with 3 SB was Duke Ellis on 7/19/24 vs Reno...With 7 stolen bases collectively tonight, the Rainiers tied their season-high with 7 steals in a game, tying the 7 on 5/29 vs SL.

Victor Labrada extended his on-base streak to 22 games after reaching two times with a pair of walks...in that stretch Labrada is hitting .301 with 7 doubles, 1 triple, 1 homer, 13 RBI, and 4 stolen bases...Labrada is one of eight Rainiers to reach a 20-game on-base streak this season.







