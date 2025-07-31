Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Sugar Land

July 31, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 7/31 at Sugar Land

FIRST PITCH - 5:05 PM (PT) at Constellation Field - Sugar Land, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Blas Castaño (6-2, 4.29) vs. Sugar Land RHP Spencer Arrighetti - MLR (NR)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL RHP Collin Snider (retro 7/30) - reinstated from Major League rehab assignment

DEL INF Miles Mastrobuoni - recalled by Seattle

DEL RHP Juan Burgos - traded to Arizona

ADD RHP Jackson Kowar (#13) - optioned to Tacoma

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Won their second game in Sugar Land, beating the Space Cowboys 8-6 on Wednesday night...Tacoma scored in the first inning for the sixth consecutive game as Rhylan Thomas scored on a Harry Ford RBI single to take a 1-0 lead...Sugar Land responded with five runs in the bottom of the first inning, capped off by a three-run home run from César Salazar...the Space Cowboys tacked on another in the second inning as Jeremy Peña, playing on Major League rehab, cracked a solo home run to left-center field to take a 6-1 lead...Casey Lawrence put up zeroes after that, pitching into the seventh inning as he picked up his sixth win of the season...Tacoma chipped away with two runs in the fourth inning on a Leo Rivas single and a Cade Marlowe sacrifice fly...Leody Taveras clubbed a three-run home run in the fifth inning, his fifth with Tacoma, to tie the game at six...Tacoma took the lead in the sixth as Rivas scored on a double play and Spencer Packard drove in an insurance run in the eighth...Austin Kitchen, Hagen Danner and Jesse Hahn threw 2.1 scoreless innings to lock down the victory.

FIRST INNING FRENZY: In their 8-6 victory on Wednesday night, the Rainiers scored a run in the first inning for the sixth-straight game, their longest streak of the season, surpassing a four-game stretch from April 2-5... it's tied for the longest streak for a Tacoma run in the first inning since 2005, last done so in six-straight from August 27-September 1, 2019, when they plated eight runs over the six first innings...it's the Rainiers' third such streak since 2005 (also: August 2-8, 2019)...over their last six first innings, the Rainiers have scored 13 runs, hitting .500 (17x34) with two doubles, one triple and five home runs with three walks to four strikeouts with a collective 1.612 OPS.

HAHN'S HAPPY BIRTHDAY: RHP Jesse Hahn picked up his fifth save of the season on Thursday night, doing so on his 37th birthday...Hahn is the third Rainier to pick up a save on his birthday since 2005 and the first since Bobby LaFramboise on June 25, 2013 against Fresno (the other: Shawn Kelley, April 26, 2012 at Las Vegas)...he's the 22nd PCL pitcher in the last 20 years to record a save on his birthday...it's the second time in Hahn's career he's pitched on his birthday, with the only other outing coming as a start on July 30, 2014, when he threw 7.0 innings of one-run ball in a start against St. Louis, while pitching for San Diego, picking up the win in a 12-1 victory.

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: Tacoma tied its season-high with seven stolen bases in its 8-6 victory on Wednesday night, matching the seven steals from May 29 against Salt Lake...Leody Taveras stole a career-high three bags, the first Rainier with three steals this year and the first since Duke Ellis stole three bases on July 19, 2024, against Reno...Taveras became the 12th Rainier with three steals in a game since 2005...the Rainiers are successful in 18 of their last 19 stolen base attempts, dating back to July 24.

PROSPECT UPDATE: Following the Mariners' acquisition of Eugenio Suarez today, MLB Pipeline updated their Top 30 prospects in the Seattle system, with a pair of Rainiers joining...with Tyler Locklear and Juan Burgos headed to Arizona, OF Victor Labrada (No. 28) and OF Rhylan Thomas (No. 30) have been added to the list...Tacoma has three of Seattle's Top 30 prospects, per MLB Pipeline, with Harry Ford (No. 3) being the third.

MONTH TO MONTH: As July winds down, here is how the Rainiers have stacked up by month:

Month AVG R 2B 3B HR BB SO SB OBP SLGOPS

Mar/Apr .249 117 44 2 23 110 215 30 .336 .373 .709

May .301 176 52 8 36 94 189 25 .369 .485 .854

June .269 135 40 5 30 112 168 22 .366 .444 .810

July .3142034543113416148.414.494.908

MonthW L ERA IP H R ER HR WHIP BB/9 K/9 AVG

Mar/Apr11 18 4.87 249.2 254 148 135 19 1.50 4.33 8.07 .264

May 15 12 4.81 233.2 233 136 125 21 1.42 3.81 8.13 .260

June 14 10 4.82 211.0 236 127 113 24 1.48 3.24 7.93 .282

July1944.92208.1230123114331.402.687.99 .279

TAVERAS DRIVES THEM IN: OF Leody Taveras drove in three runs in Wednesday's game, bringing his July RBI total to 27, the highest for a single month in his career, surpassing the 17 he drove in during July of 2021...the 27 RBI are the third-most by a Rainier in a single month this season...his .536 slugging percentage this month is the fourth-best for a month in his career (min 20 PA)...the five home runs he has hit this month are the most since he hit a career-best seven in June of 2023...in his last 12 games, Taveras has hit .364 (16x44) with three doubles, one triple and five home runs, driving in 21 while drawing eight walks to just two strikeouts.

JULY JOLT: The Rainiers are having a dominant month of July, going 19-4, winning 82.6% of their games, their best winning percentage for a single month (min. seven games) since 2005...it's the fourth-best winning percentage for a Triple-A team since 2005 (min. eight games)...the Rainiers are hitting .314 as a team in July, their second-best average for a single month in that last 20 years (min. seven games played) trailing the .317 Tacoma hit in June of 2011...the team's .414 on-base percentage and .908 OPS are both their best for a single month since 2005 (min. seven games) and their .494 slugging percentage is the sixth-best.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Seattle Mariners fell to the Athletics 5-4 on Wednesday night...Julio Rodriguez, Jorge Polanco and Randy Arozarena each hit home runs, accounting for all four of Seattle's runs...Bryan Woo took the loss, allowing five runs on eight hits, striking out six over 6.1 innings...Seattle also made another splash at the trade deadline, acquiring IFN Eugenio Suarez from Arizona, in exchange for INF Tyler Locklear, RHP Juan Burgos and RHP Hunter Cranton.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.