Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Sugar Land

August 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 8/3 at Sugar Land

FIRST PITCH - 4:35 PM (PT) at Constellation Field - Sugar Land, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Emerson Hancock (1-1, 5.34) vs. Sugar Land RHP Tyler Ivey (2-9, 6.70)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Fell for the first time in Sugar Land this week, losing 7-6 in 10 innings...Tacoma scored in the first inning for the ninth consecutive game, as Samad Taylor stole third and scored on a throwing error, giving Tacoma a 1-0 lead...Ben Williamson, in his first game back with Tacoma, roped a triple to the right field corner to drive in two more runs, taking a 3-0 lead...Rhylan Thomas tacked on another run in the second inning with a sacrifice fly to lead 4-0...Thomas drove in two more runs in the fourth inning with a single, giving Tacoma a 6-0 lead...Jhonathan Díaz threw 6.0 innings of one-run baseball, taking a no decision in the quality start...Sugar Land rattled off seven unanswered runs from the sixth to the ninth innings, forcing extras tied at six...Tacoma was held off the board in the top of the 10th inning, but Sugar Land loaded the bases with no outs and Logan Davidson hit a sacrifice fly to secure the walk-off win, beating Tacoma 7-6.

FIRST INNING FUN: Tacoma scored in the first inning for the ninth consecutive game on Saturday night, tied for the longest streak by a PCL team since 2005...only two other teams have scored a run in the first inning in nine consecutive games in the last 20 years: the Albuquerque Isotopes, who did so in nine-straight from June 14-22, 2008, and the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, who also accomplished the feat from April 21-May 1, 2010...the Sky Sox streak in 2010 was started by current Mariners' First Base Coach Eric Young Jr., who hit a home run on the first pitch of the game on April 21, 2010 against Tacoma.

TAKING A WALK, OR 12: The Rainiers drew a season-high 12 walks on Saturday night, surpassing their previous high of nine, done three times this year...it's the 15th time since 2005 Tacoma has walked 12 times in a game, most recently done on June 4, 2024 against Reno...it's the second time since 2005 Tacoma has drawn at least 12 walks and lost, with the only other time coming June 11, 2022 against Round Rock (L 14-11 in 10 innings)...it is the third time this year Tacoma has drawn twice as many walks as strikeouts, and the 17th time since 2005 Tacoma has drawn twice as many walks and strikeouts and lost.

GREEN MEANS GO: The Rainiers stole four more bases on Saturday night, their fourth game in a row with four stolen bases...Tacoma is the first Triple-A team since at least 2005 to swipe at least four bases in four consecutive games...Tacoma is 25-for-27 in stolen base attempts this series, the most stolen bases in the minor leagues this week...the next-closest Triple-A team is Salt Lake, who have stolen 12 bases against Oklahoma City...the Rainiers have gone 33-for-36 in stolen base attempts against Sugar Land this year, the most stolen bases against a single opponent in 2025 and the fifth most for any Triple-A team against a single opponent this year...the 33 steals are tied for the Rainiers' seventh-most for Tacoma against a single opponent in a single season since 2005.

HANCOCK HELD IT DOWN: RHP Emerson Hancock will make his second start of the series today...he threw 5.0 innings of one-run baseball in the series opener on Tuesday, striking out a season-high eight...Hancock became the first Rainier pitcher this season to throw at least 5.0 innings with eight strikeouts on the road and the 10th PCL starter to do so while holding the opposition to two or fewer hits...Hancock became the sixth Rainier pitcher since 2005 and the first since Eric Stout on June 25, 2023 to allow two or fewer hits over 5.0 innings with at least eight strikeouts in a road game.

TAYLOR LOVES LIFE ON THE ROAD: Despite going 0-for-2 on Saturday, UTL Samad Taylor is hitting .370 (64x173) on the road, the highest road batting average among all full-season minor leaguers...his 64 road hits are the eighth-most among full-season players, and his 1.056 OPS is the seventh-best...Taylor's .370 average on the road is the fourth-best for a Rainier since 2005 (min. 150 AB), trailing the .371 Chris Taylor hit in 2014, the .380 Jesus Montero hit in 2015 and the .401 that José Marmolejos hit in 2021...Tacoma's .280 road batting average is the second-best in Triple-A.

LÓPEZ SETS THE TABLE: In Friday night's 7-2 victory, UTL Jack López went 1-for-4 with a double from the ninth spot in the order...López leads all full-season minor leaguers with 59 hits, 34 RBI and 88 total bases from the ninth spot in the lineup...his six home runs out of the nine spot are the second-most in Triple-A trailing Albuquerque's Trevor Boone... López's 34 RBI from the nine-spot are the second-most by a Rainier in a single season since 2005, trailing only the 41 recorded by Oswaldo Navarro in 2007...Navarro also has the most hits for a Rainiers' nine-batter since 2005, recording 97 in the 2007 season...the six home runs that López has hit from the nine-hole are the second most for a Rainier in a single season since 2005, trailing only the eight hit by Marcus Wilson in 2010.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 6-4 in 11 innings to the Texas Rangers on Saturday at T-Mobile Park...after trailing 2-0, the Mariners tied the game in the bottom of the sixth as JP Crawford scored on a balk and Julio Rodriguez doubled home the tying run...tied at two after nine innings, the Rangers took a 4-2 lead in the top of the 10th, but Seattle tied the game again in the bottom of the inning on a two-run home run from Randy Arozarena, his 22nd of the season...Texas plated two more runs in the 11th and kept Seattle off the board in the bottom of the frame to with 6-4.







