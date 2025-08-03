Comets Outslug Bees in 12-10 Shootout

August 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The Salt Lake Bees dropped the series finale 12-10 against Oklahoma City as both teams tallied 13 hits apiece and totaled 18 extra base hits as Chad Stevens and Nelson Rada combined for seven RBI as four Bees came away with multi-hit games.

Oklahoma City Comets 12, Salt Lake Bees 10

WP: Ronan Kopp (1 - 1)

LP: Brett Kerry (4 - 7)

SV: José Rodríguez (2)

Game Summary

Max Muncy jumpstarted the scoring in the bottom of the first with a solo home run to left field, and Austin Gauthier's sacrifice fly later in the inning gave the Comets a quick 2-0 lead.

Salt Lake responded in the second, scoring all four runs with two outs, as Nelson Rada made quite the introduction to his Triple-A career, lining a bases-clearing single into right for his career Triple-A hit and RBI. Matthew Lugo followed up with an RBI double to vault the Bees ahead, 4-2.

The Comets answered right back in the home half, reclaiming the lead with a trio of run-scoring hits, including an RBI double from CJ Alexander.

Denzer Guzman delivered an RBI single in the fifth to tie it again at 5-5, but Oklahoma City exploded for four runs in the bottom of the inning. Kody Hoese knocked a two-run double, and Chuckie Robinson followed with a three-run blast, to give the Comets their largest lead of the night.

Salt Lake chipped away with a pair of runs in the seventh, as Chad Stevens ripped a two-out, two-run double to pull the Bees within two.

Oklahoma City put the game away in the bottom of the eighth putting two on by a hit by a pitch and a walk to set the stage for CJ Alexander who blasted his second home run in as many nights extending the lead to 12-7 behind the three-run shot.

Salt Lake refused to go away quietly as a one-out double by Niko Kavadas ignited the offense for Chad Stevens to come up with a two out two-run homer to cut the deficit to three. Tucker Flint kept things alive with a single to right followed by Sebastian Rivero's double down the left field line for the third consecutive hit making it 12-10. The Bees rally came to a close as Jose Rodriguez got Yolmer Sanchez to fly out to left ending the game in an Oklahoma City victory.

Game Notes

Salt Lake drops to 43-64 with the loss despite winning the series 4-2 as the Bees clinched their first series win since May 20-25 against Omaha and was their second series win over a PCL team after beating Albuquerque in five April 29-May 3.

Salt Lake tied a season-high with six doubles on the night matching its total from June 17 against Sacramento.

Salt Lake allowed double-digit runs for the league leading 26th time this season as the Bees moved to 4-3 when both teams scored at least 10.

Each player in the Salt Lake lineup tallied a hit as the Bees came up with 13 total, the most since July 5 against Tacoma.

Matthew Lugo went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and an RBI, marking his first multi-double game at the Triple-A level. It was also his first such performance since June 1, 2023, when he accomplished the feat with Double-A Portland--one of three multi-double games he logged that season. Sunday's effort was Lugo's 23rd multi-hit game of the year, second-most on the team behind Chad Stevens (27), and his fourth in the last nine games.

Denzer Guzman notched his first Triple-A hit and RBI, going 2-for-3 with a run scored in just his second game since joining Salt Lake on Saturday. The performance marked his 19th multi-hit game of the 2025 season and his first at the Triple-A level.

Nelson Rada made his Triple-A debut on Sunday, going 1-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored. His three runs driven in matched the most by a Salt Lake player in their Triple-A debut this season, tying Mitchell Daly's performance on April 18 against Sacramento.

Chad Stevens delivered a big night at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs scored, and four RBI while extending his on-base streak to 12 games. The four RBI matched his season high set back on May 23. Stevens recorded his team-leading 27th multi-hit game of the year and his 14th multi-RBI effort, second only to Niko Kavadas (18). His home run was his 17th of the season--and first since July 12 against Sacramento--marking his 10th long ball on the road.

Niko Kavadas extended his hitting streak to five games, going 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. He notched his team-leading 27th multi-hit game of the season and scored multiple runs for the eighth time this year--and the first since June 29 at Reno. With 62 runs scored on the season, Kavadas set a new Triple-A career high, surpassing his 2024 total.

Sebastian Rivero drove in a run for the fourth straight game, going 1-for-5 with his sixth double of the season. He capped off a strong series by batting .313 (5-for-16) with two home runs, 10 RBI, and a 1.044 OPS.

Yolmer Sanchez hit safely for the fourth straight game, scored for the third consecutive time out and extended his on-base streak to 14 in a row coming two shy of matching his season-best total set June 5-29.

Brandon Drury doubled and scored for the second consecutive game going 1-for-4 on the day. Drury scored multiple runs for the first time in a Salt Lake uniform and just the second time in 2025 when scoring twice for Charlotte on April 16.

Brett Kerry took the loss in what was his shortest start since going 2.2 on June 17 against Sacramento. Kerry allowed a season-high 10 hits while giving up his second most runs with nine allowed while striking out just two, his fewest since June 28 at Reno.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 3, 2025

