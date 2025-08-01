Hudson Quality Start, Four-Run Seventh Clinch Bees' 4-2 Win in Game Four

August 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Salt Lake Bees came away with a 4-2 victory to take a 3-1 lead in the series over Oklahoma City behind Dakota Hudson's quality start while scoring all four of its runs in the seventh inning to earn the win.

Salt Lake Bees 4, Oklahoma City Comets 2

WP: Dakota Hudson (6 - 6)

LP: Garrett McDaniels (2 - 1)

SV: José Fermin (1)

Game Summary

Both pitching staffs were sharp early once again, as Thursday night's rhythm carried into Friday. Julian Fernández opened with two perfect innings for Oklahoma City before giving way to Bobby Miller, who continued the trend with a scoreless third. The pair combined for five strikeouts through the first three frames. Salt Lake's Yolmer Sánchez broke the streak by drawing a leadoff walk in the fourth, but he was stranded at first.

The game's first hit didn't come until the fifth inning, when Chad Stevens singled for Salt Lake and promptly swiped both second and third base. However, Will Klein shut the door with three consecutive strikeouts to keep the Bees off the board.

Meanwhile, Dakota Hudson was perfect through four before Nick Senzel led off the bottom of the fifth with Oklahoma City's first hit. The Comets loaded the bases and broke the scoreless tie when Chuckie Robinson drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, giving the home team a 1-0 edge.

Oklahoma City added on in the sixth, helped in part by a defensive miscue. Justin Dean reached with a single but was erased on a fielder's choice. A throwing error on the same play allowed Max Muncy to move into scoring position. After a groundout pushed him to third, Nick Senzel came through with a two-out RBI single to left, doubling the Comets' lead to 2-0.

Salt Lake responded with a surge in the seventh, sending eight batters to the plate and scoring four times on five hits. Tucker Flint opened the rally with a single and scored immediately on a Bryce Teodosio triple into left-center. Sebastian Rivero followed with a sacrifice fly to tie the game, and later in the inning, Yolmer Sánchez and Niko Kavadas each added RBI knocks to put the Bees in front, 4-2.

The Salt Lake bullpen held Oklahoma City scoreless the rest of the way as Chase Silseth worked a clean eighth inning while Jose Fermin stepped in for the save striking out the final two batters to secure the Bees victory.

Game Notes

Salt Lake won its third game of the series with a 4-2 victory over Oklahoma City holding the Comets to under three runs for the third time in four games as the Bees advance to 24-3 when allowing three runs or fewer.

The Salt Lake bullpen tossed three scoreless innings between Luke Murphy, Kenyon Yovan, Chase Silseth and Jose Fermin allowing just one hit which came in the ninth while Silseth and Fermin each tabbed two strikeouts apiece. The Bees pen has posted a 0.63 ERA in the series and have allowed just one earned run across 14.1 innings pitched while combining for 18 total strikeouts.

Salt Lake tabbed its 22nd quality start of the year to overtake Sacramento for the league lead as Victor Mederos leads the team with six while Shaun Anderson and Dakota both have four including one each in the current series.

Dakota Hudson delivered his fourth quality start of the year going six innings while allowing two runs, both unearned on four hits with three strikeouts and his third start with a walk-free outing. It was Hudson's first quality start since June 27 at Reno in what was his fifth start of at least six innings this season and his sixth start of at least five innings and no more than three runs allowed.

Yolmer Sanchez extended his on-base streak to 12 games going 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored. Sanchez walked for the fourth straight games while hitting safely for the sixth time in the last eight games.

Niko Kavadas went 1-for-5 with his 14th double of the year moving his on-base streak to 10 in a row. Kavadas drove in his 60th run of the year which stands as a team-high as he comes within two of tying his Triple-A career-high RBI total set in 2024.

Bryce Teodosio went 1-for-4 and belted his third triple of the season in just 16 games played while hitting safely in three straight and scoring in five consecutive.

Zach Humphreys continued his hot stretch by extending his hitting streak to four games going 1-for-3 with a run scored. Since July 3, Humphreys is batting .375 while hitting safely in 10 of the 11 games he has played during that stretch with nine runs scored, seven RBI and five doubles.

Chad Stevens stole a season-high three bases on Friday night increasing his team-leading total to 16 on the year. Salt Lake has stolen multiple bags in six consecutive games giving them 15 total during that stretch while being caught just twice, second most to Tacoma with 21.

Up Next

Salt Lake will look to earn the series win on Saturday night as Victor Mederos (6-5, 3.76) and Landon Knack (3-3, 6.75) will take the mound for game five at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. MST.







