Space Cowboys Get 2.2 Innings from Garcia in Rehab Appearance

August 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - RHP Luis Garcia registered a rehab-high 49 pitches in his first rehab appearance with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (12-16, 51-52) and RHP Shawn Dubin tossed a scoreless frame in Sugar Land's 7-2 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (23-8, 61-45) on Friday night at Constellation Field.

Although Garcia (L, 0-1) struck out the first batter he faced in the top of the first, Tacoma plated a run to take a 1-0 lead. Garcia responded by stranding a runner at third with nobody out in the second by inducing a strikeout, popout and lineout.

After Harry Ford hit a two-run homer in the top of the third, Dubin made his second appearance with Sugar Land on Major League rehab in the top of the fourth and fired a 1-2-3 frame.

RHP Aaron Brown came on in the fifth and hurled a perfect inning before working around a two-out single to post a zero in the top of the sixth. In the seventh, Brown spun his third-straight scoreless frame, helped by Jesús Bastidas throwing out Jack López at home with a 6-2 fielder's choice

Tacoma extended their lead with a two-run homer in the top of the eighth to make it a 5-0 game, but Sugar Land responded in the home half. César Salazar led off with a single, Collin Price reached on an error and Luis Guillorme drove in Salazar with a slicing RBI single to left. In the ensuing at-bat, Tommy Sacco Jr. ripped an RBI base knock into right-center, plating Price as four-straight Space Cowboys reached to make it a 5-2 game.

The Rainiers pushed back out to a five-run lead with two runs in the top of the ninth and the Space Cowboys were held off the board in the bottom half as Sugar Land fell 7-2 on Friday.

NOTABLE:

- Luis Garcia went 2.2 innings on Friday with 49 pitches, a rehab high, allowing three runs on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

- Shawn Dubin made his second appearance with Sugar Land on Major League rehab on Friday and went 1.0 scoreless inning on 12 pitches with eight strikes.

- Aaron Brown's 4.1 innings on Friday tied his longest outing since July 1 against the Round Rock Express when he also threw 4.1 innings.

- César Salazar went 2-for-4 with a run scored on Friday. Salazar is currently on an eight-game on-base streak with a double, two homers and five runs scored.

- Shay Whitcomb went 1-for-4 on Friday and in his last 12 games with Sugar Land he has gone 14-for-45 (.311) with two doubles, a homer, five RBI, three walks and seven runs scored.

- Luis Guillorme went 1-for-3 with an RBI on Friday and has reached in 14 of his last 15 games with Sugar Land. Over that span, Guillorme is 15-for-51 (.294) with three doubles, six RBI, 10 walks and seven runs scored.

The penultimate game of Sugar Land's six-game series against Tacoma begins Saturday at 7:05 pm CT. RHP J.P. France continues his Major Legue rehab against LHP Jhonathan Diaz. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







