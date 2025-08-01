Comets Downed by Bees

August 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

A four-run seventh inning by the Salt Lake Bees sent the Oklahoma City Comets to a 4-2 loss Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets (18-13/64-42) built a 2-0 lead through six innings with Chuckie Robinson bringing in the first run of the night on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning and Nick Senzel connecting on a RBI single in the sixth inning. The Bees (13-18/42-63) went on to score all four of their runs in the seventh inning to take the lead. A RBI triple by Bryce Teodosio and a sacrifice fly by Sebastián Rivero tied the score at 2-2. A RBI single by Yolmer Sánchez gave the Bees the lead before Niko Kavadas hit a RBI double for a two-run advantage. The Comets went on to load the bases with two outs in the seventh inning and then put the potential game-tying runs on base in the ninth inning before an out was made, but were unable to bring in a run.

Of Note:

-With Friday's loss, the Comets fell to 1-3 in the current series against the Bees and have lost four of the last five games. Oklahoma City is now 2-5 over the last seven games overall and has lost seven of the last eight games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-The Comets were limited to two runs or less for the fourth time in the last five games and have scored a total of 11 runs through the first four games of the Salt Lake series... The Comets were held without an extra-base hit for the second time this season and first time since June 20 against Round Rock in OKC.

-Nick Senzel went 2-for-4 with a RBI and scored a run. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going 16-for-45 (.356) with 14 runs scored.

-Kody Hoese went 1-for-3 with a walk and has hit safely in three straight games as well as in seven of his last nine games going 10-for-30.

-Six Comets pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts for the second highest total by the team this season and most since recording a season-high 17 strikeouts June 25 at Sacramento...However, the Comets were charged with their 32nd blown save of the season - most in the Minors.

-Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 0-for-4 and scoring a run as he played in his third game with the Comets. Muncy played seven innings at third base before exiting the game. Muncy was placed on the 10-day Injured List by the Dodgers July 3 after a collision at third base caused a bone bruise on his left knee.

