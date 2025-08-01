Comets Erase Four-Run Hole, Walk off in 10

August 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets secured a 6-5 walk-off win in the 10th inning against the Salt Lake Bees Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, overcoming a four-run deficit to snap a three-game losing skid. The Comets (18-12/64-41) scored two runs in the ninth inning with two outs to tie the score at 5-5 and force extra innings on a RBI double by Jose Ramos and RBI single by Chuckie Robinson. The Comets held the Bees scoreless in the top of the 10th inning before Justin Dean - the Comets' automatic runner at second base in the bottom of the inning - raced to steal third base when Ryan Ward struck out. A throw by Salt Lake catcher Zach Humphreys was offline and went into left field, allowing Dean to score the game-winning run on the throwing error. Salt Lake (12-18/41-63) had built a 5-1 lead through five innings. The teams exchanged runs in the fourth inning, including a solo home run by Nick Senzel, before the Bees went on to score four runs in the fifth inning. In the seventh inning, the Comets trimmed the Bees' lead to two runs on a RBI groundout followed by a RBI single by Ramos.

Of Note:

-The Comets snapped their three-game losing skid and now trail Salt Lake, 2-1, in the current six-game series...Oklahoma City also ended its season-high six-game losing streak in home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-The walk-off win was the eighth of the season by the Comets and first since June 19 against Round Rock...Oklahoma City improved to 6-4 in extra-inning games, including 4-1 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-The Comets picked up their ninth win of the season when trailing after eight innings as well as their 36th come-from-behind win of the season. The comeback win was the ninth for Oklahoma City this season when trailing by at least four runs.

-In his first game since being reinstated from the Injured List, Jose Ramos went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored a run. He also picked up an outfield assist in the 10th inning when Salt Lake's Brandon Drury flied out to Ramos in right field and Ramos then threw to shortstop Noah Miller to nab Nike Kavadas at second base for the double play.

-Kody Hoese finished with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run. He has hit safely in back-to-back games and has hit safely in six of his last eight games, going 9-for-27 (.333).

-Ryan Ward's 18-game on-base streak came to an end as he was held 0-for-5. During his season-best streak, Ward batted .365 (27-for-74) with 14 extra-base hits, 22 RBI and 15 runs scored.

-Nick Senzel hit his ninth home run of the season and has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, going 14-for-41 (.341) with 13 runs scored.

-Christian Romero joined the Comets from High-A Great Lakes to make a spot start and went on to record a season-high seven strikeouts and his highest single-game strikeout total since recorded 10 K's Sept. 6, 2024 with Great Lakes against Dayton.

-After being held to a total of five runs over their previous three losses combined, the Comets' offense broke out with six runs Thursday for their highest run total in a game since a 16-3 win in Reno July 24.

-Four Comets relievers combined to hold the Bees scoreless over the game's final five innings with Jack Little (5-4) pitching the 10th inning to pick up the win.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Bees at 7:05 p.m. Friday on Harry Potter Night presented by Courtyard by Marriott at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with fireworks scheduled to follow the game. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans will receive a pair of Harry Potter-themed socks. Comets players and coaches will take the field wearing Harry Potter-themed jerseys. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.