OKC Comets Game Notes - August 1, 2025

August 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees (12-18/42-62) at Oklahoma City Comets (18-12/64-41)

Game #106 of 150/Second Half #31 of 75/Home #55 of 75

Pitching Probables: SL-RHP Dakota Hudson (5-6, 7.51) vs. OKC-RHP Julian Fernández (3-0, 3.44)

Friday, August 1, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets try to even their series against the Salt Lake Bees at 7:05 p.m. as the teams meet for the fourth time in their six-game set at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Bees have a 2-1 series lead after the Comets snapped a three-game losing skid with a win last night...Tonight is Harry Potter Night presented by Courtyard by Marriott. The first 1,000 fans will receive a pair of Harry Potter-themed socks. Comets players and coaches will take the field wearing Harry Potter-themed jerseys.

Last Game: The OKC Comets secured a 6-5 walk-off win in the 10th inning against the Salt Lake Bees Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, overcoming a four-run deficit to snap a three-game losing skid. The Comets scored two runs in the ninth inning with two outs to tie the score at 5-5 and force extra innings on a RBI double by Jose Ramos and RBI single by Chuckie Robinson. The Comets held the Bees scoreless in the top of the 10th before Justin Dean - the Comets' automatic runner at second base in the bottom of the inning - raced to steal third base when Ryan Ward struck out. A throw by Salt Lake catcher Zach Humphreys was offline and went into left field, allowing Dean to score the game-winning run. Salt Lake had built a 5-1 lead through five innings. The teams exchanged runs in the fourth inning, including a solo home run by Nick Senzel, before the Bees went on to score four runs in the fifth inning. In the seventh inning, the Comets trimmed the Bees' lead to two runs on a RBI groundout and a RBI single by Ramos.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Julian Fernández (3-0) is scheduled to open a bullpen game for the Comets and make his fourth start of the season...Fernández last pitched in Tuesday's series opener, tossing a perfect sixth inning with two strikeouts...He last opened a game July 25 in Reno with 2.0 shutout innings. He did not allow a hit, but issued two walks...Fernández did not allow a run over his six appearances in July and has not allowed a run in eight straight outings (8.0 IP) with OKC, relenting just two hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts during the span...Starting April 17, Fernández has posted a 1.76 ERA over his last 25 games, spanning 30.2 IP. During that time, he has notched 32 K's against eight walks...He signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Dodgers in January 2025 and originally signed with the Colorado Rockies in 2012 as an international free agent...Fernández was selected by the Dodgers July 7 and pitched that night in Milwaukee, marking his first ML appearance since Oct. 2, 2021 with Colorado...The Comets are 6-4 in bullpen games this season, posting a 6.10 ERA in those contests. Their last bullpen was game was a 6-5 loss at Reno a week ago tonight.

Against the Bees: 2025: 6-3 2024: 8-4 All-time: 85-73 At OKC: 43-34

The Comets and Bees meet for their second and final series of the season as well as their lone series of 2025 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Oklahoma City traveled to the Bees' new home, The Ballpark at America First Square, April 22-27 with the Comets winning the series, 5-1. Three of the games were decided by one run, including both of the final two games of the set, which the Comets won...James Outman led OKC with 12 hits over the six games, while Alex Freeland picked up seven RBI and Ryan Ward hit three home runs...The Bees and OKC closed out the 2024 season against one another with the final series played by the Bees at their former home stadium Smith's Ballpark Sept. 17-22, 2024 with OKC winning, 4-2...Oklahoma City won the 2024 season series against the Bees, 8-4, marking OKC's eighth season series win in nine seasons against the Bees...OKC outscored the Bees, 75-46, in last season's series and hit 19 home runs over 12 games, while holding Salt Lake without a homer...Since OKC became affiliated with the Dodgers in 2015, the team owns a 46-28 advantage against the Bees in the Triple-A version of the Freeway Series.

Entering August: The Comets snapped their three-game losing skid with a win Thursday night. The Comets raced out of the All-Star Break with six straight wins - tied for the team's longest winning streak of the season - but have gone 2-4 since...The Comets own the best record in Triple-A at 64-41 and are 18-12 during the second half of the PCL season - 4.0 games behind league-leading Tacoma (22-8)...The Comets went 14-10 in July, going 9-3 on the road but just 5-7 at home.

Late Show: Oklahoma City's walk-off win in the 10th inning last night was the team's eighth of the season and first since June 19 against Round Rock...Oklahoma City improved to 6-4 in extra-inning games, including 4-1 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Going back to 2023, OKC has won 11 of the 12 home games that have extended into extra innings...The Comets picked up their ninth win of the season when trailing after eight innings and the comeback win was the ninth of the season for Oklahoma City after trailing by at least four runs...OKC erased a deficit in its final at-bat for the 10th time this season.

Slim Margins: Last night's 6-5 win for the Comets marked the team's league-leading 34th game of the season to be decided by one run and third game in the last 10 for Oklahoma City. The Comets improved to 21-13 in one-run games this season and they have five more one-run wins than the next closest team in the league (Reno 16-16). However, last night marked just the fifth one-run game of the second half in 30 games after 29 of the team's 75 games during the first half were decided by one run (18-11).

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward's 18-game on-base streak came to an end last night as he was held 0-for-5. During his season-best streak, Ward batted .365 (27x74) with 14 extra-base hits, 22 RBI and 15 runs scored...Following a 17-game hitting streak, Ward has been held without a hit in back-to-back games for the first time since a five-game drought June 10-15...Ward leads the Minors with 94 RBI, 123 hits, 56 extra-base hits and 239 total bases. He ranks second with 28 homers and tied for second with 81 runs scored.

Welcome Back: In his first game since being reinstated from the Injured List, Jose Ramos went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored a run. He also picked up an outfield assist in the 10th inning when Salt Lake's Brandon Drury lined out to Ramos in right field and Ramos threw to shortstop Noah Miller to nab Nike Kavadas at second base for a double play...The game was his fourth with OKC and his first since July 10, but he has hit safely in three straight games, going 5-for-10 with a double, home run and five RBI.

Where's the Beef?: The Comets scored five runs from the seventh inning on last night after plating just four runs through the first 24 innings of the current series. Their six total runs scored yesterday marked their highest run total over the last six games. Oklahoma City had been held to a total of five runs over their three previous losses combined and held to two runs or less in three straight games before Thursday...Entering Sunday's game in Reno, the Comets had scored at least five runs in eight straight games (72 R) to match their season-best stretch. They had also recorded at least 10 hits in seven straight games (93 H) for the team's longest stretch of consecutive double-digit hit games since July 18-25, 2019...Yesterday the Comets went 3-for-8 with runners in scoring position after going 5-for-33 with RISP over the previous three games...Overall this season, the Comets' offense leads the PCL with 530 walks and 154 stolen bases while ranking second with 132 home runs, second with 681 runs and fourth with 1,001 hits.

Home Improvement: Oklahoma City snapped a season-high six-game losing streak in home games last night, which was the team's longest in Bricktown since the 2018 season during a nine-game skid June 18-July 6. Over the six games, the Comets were outscored, 51-23, and allowed at least six runs in each game...With last night's win, the Comets are now 29-25 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, batting .256 - tied for the third-lowest home AVG in the league - with 5.6 RPG and 49 home runs - third-fewest among PCL teams in home games. OKC's 5.36 ERA in home games ranks the fourth-highest out of 10 teams and OKC is 4-2-3 through the team's first nine home series of the season. Additionally, they now own a -9 run differential despite being four games above .500...However on the road, the Comets have the league's best record at 35-16 and are 9-0-1 through their first 10 road series of the season. The Comets bat at a league-leading .296 clip in away games, while their 83 home runs, 551 hits and 381 runs (7.5 RPG) are tops in the league. OKC's 4.97 ERA in road games is second-lowest in the league and they have a +119 run differential.

Around the Horn: Nick Senzel hit his ninth home run of the season last night and has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, going 14-for-41 (.341) with 13 runs scored...Kody Hoese finished with a multi-hit game Thursday, going 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run. He has hit safely in back-to-back games and in six of his last eight games (9-for-27)...Chuckie Robinson delivered the game-tying hit with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning last night. He's now 13-for-32 (.406) with nine RBI over his last eight games.







