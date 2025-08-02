Comets Stung by Bees

August 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Max Muncy went 3-for-3 with a RBI as he continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, but the Oklahoma City Comets offense was held to two runs or less for the fifth time in the last six games in a 3-2 loss to the Salt Lake Bees Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets (18-14/64-43) took the first lead of the night in their first at-bat. Justin Dean led off with a single, advanced to second base on a wild pitch and scored on a RBI single by Muncy. The Bees (14-18/43-63) tied the score with a RBI single by Niko Kavadas in the third inning. Salt Lake took a 2-1 lead with a solo home run by Chad Wallach in the fifth inning and scored its third run of the night in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly Chad Stevens for a 3-1 edge. CJ Alexander entered the game in the eighth inning for OKC and hit a solo home run out to right-center field to cut the deficit to one run.

Of Note:

-The Comets fell to 2-4 in the current series and will lose their third series of the season regardless of Sunday's result...Oklahoma City has now lost back-to-back games as well as six of the last eight games overall...The Comets have also lost eight of their last nine games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

- Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy went 3-for-3 with a RBI as he continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and played in his fourth game with the Comets. He drove in OKC's first run of the night with a RBI single in the first inning for his first hit with OKC this week and went on to play seven innings at third base before exiting the game. Muncy was placed on the 10-day Injured List by the Dodgers July 3 after a collision at third base caused a bone bruise on his left knee.

-Catcher Ben Rortvedt made his Comets debut after joining the Dodgers organization as part of a three-team trade July 31 with Cincinnati and Tampa Bay. He went 2-for-4 with a double.

-Reliever Paul Gervase also made his Comets debut, retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning with one strikeout. Gervase was acquired by the Dodgers July 31 as part of a three-team trade with Cincinnati and Tampa Bay.

-Pitcher Landon Knack (3-4) started the game for Oklahoma City and was charged with the loss, but he tied his career-high mark with 11 strikeouts. He last had 11 K's April 29, 2023 with Double-A Tulsa at Arkansas...Three Oklahoma City pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts.

-The Comets were held to two runs or less for the fifth time in the last six games and have scored a total of 13 runs through the first five games of the series. OKC is now batting .198 (39-for-197) over the last six games.

-Kody Hoese has hit safely in four straight games as well as in eight of his last 10 games, going 11-for-34.

-The 3-2 loss marked the Comets' league-leading 35th game of the season to be decided by one run and fourth game in the last 12 for Oklahoma City. The Comets fell to 21-14 in one-run games this season.

-Saturday's game was completed in 2 hours, 6 minutes for Oklahoma City's quickest nine-inning game of the season

Next Up: The Comets and Bees play their final game of the series at 6:05 p.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on a Family Sunday featuring pregame player autographs and postgame kids run the bases. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







