Davidson's Walk-off Sacrifice Fly Seals Sugar Land's Six-Run Comeback Win in Extras

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (13-16, 52-52) scored seven unanswered runs with at least one run scored from the sixth inning on to take a 7-6 extra-innings victory over the Tacoma Rainiers (23-9, 61-46) on Saturday night at Constellation Field. Sugar Land's comeback win ties their largest comeback victory of the season when they also overcame a six-run deficit against the Round Rock Express on July 3. The Space Cowboys are 3-1 in extra-innings in the second half and 6-2 overall this season. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

In the eighth, after RHP Miguel Ullola spun his fourth-straight scoreless inning, the Space Cowboys loaded the bases in the bottom half as Collin Price singled, Bryan Lavastida was hit by a pitch and Tommy Sacco Jr. walked. In the ensuing at-bat, Colin Barber was hit by a pitch, allowing Price to score. Later in the inning, Corona flared an RBI single to right center, his third hit of the night, as five-straight Sugar Land batters reached to pull closer, 6-4.

Price and Lavastida singled with two outs in the ninth and executed a double steal to put two runners in scoring position. In the ensuing at-bat, Sacco Jr. swatted a two-RBI single up the middle to tie the game, 6-6.

LHP Blake Weiman (W, 2-1) stranded the bases loaded in the top of the tenth as Sugar Land did not allow a run to score in the frame. In the home half of the tenth, after Kenedy Corona moved the bonus runner to third with a bunt single, Davidson lifted a sacrifice fly to right, allowing Barber to score as the Space Cowboys overcame a six-run deficit to take their Saturday night contest, 7-6. According to Baseball Savant, Sugar Land had a 1.4% chance to win with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

In the first, Tacoma raced out to a 3-0 lead with a three-run frame, including a two-RBI triple from Ben Williamson before tacking on another run in the second with a sacrifice fly to push out in front, 4-0.

After RHP JP France went 2.0 innings, RHP Alimber Santa came in for the top of the third and faced the minimum by inducing a 4-6-3 double play to retire the side.

Corona led off the bottom of the third with a double but was stranded as LHP Jhonathan Diaz retired the next three Space Cowboy hitters end the inning.

The Space Cowboys fell behind 6-0 as Tacoma posted two runs in the top of the fourth on a two-RBI single from Rhylan Thomas. Ullola responded by firing 1-2-3 top of the fifth and a perfect top of the sixth with two strikeouts.

In the bottom half of the sixth, Davidson drilled a lead-off double to left center, and with one out in the frame, Edwin Díaz traded places with Davidson with an RBI double down the left-field line as Sugar Land plated their first run of the night.

The Space Cowboys executed a two-out rally in the seventh. Corona kept the inning alive with a base knock back up the middle, Jesús Bastidas was hit by a pitch and Davidson slapped an RBI single the other way to score Corona as Sugar Land made it a 6-2 game.

NOTABLE:

- In relief, RHP Miguel Ullola registered 5.1 innings, tying a season high for the righty and setting a Sugar Land season high in innings pitched from a reliver. Ullola's 5.1 innings ties a season high in innings pitched which he set on July 20 against the Salt Lake Bees.

- Kenedy Corona went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, his first four-hit game at the Triple-A level. Corona's last four-hit game was May 31, 2022 with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

- Edwin Díaz went 1-for-5 on Saturday and has recorded a hit in six of his last seven games.

- Alimber Santa made his second appearance with Sugar Land since being promoted on July 28 and hurled a scoreless inning in the third while working around a lead-off walk.

- Tommy Sacco Jr went 2-for-4 with two RBI on Saturday, his third multi-RBI game with the Space Cowboys this season and first since July 20 against the Salt Lake Bees.

- Logan Davidson picked up his first multi-hit game with the Space Cowboys since being claimed off waivers on July 25 with a 2-for-5 night with a double, two RBI and a walk on Saturday.

- JP France made his first appearance Major League rehab appearance with Sugar Land on Saturday and went 2.0 innings with four runs on two hits with four walks and no strikeouts. France fired 49 pitches, a rehab high.

Sugar Land's series finale against Tacoma starts Sunday at 6:35 pm CT. RHP Tyler Ivey makes his second start of the series against RHP Emerson Hancock. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







