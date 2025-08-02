OKC Comets Game Notes - August 2, 2025

August 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees (13-18/43-62) at Oklahoma City Comets (18-13/64-42)

Game #107 of 150/Second Half #32 of 75/Home #56 of 75

Pitching Probables: SL-RHP Victor Mederos (6-5, 3.76) vs. OKC-RHP Landon Knack (3-3, 6.75)

Saturday, August 2, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets continue their series against the Salt Lake Bees at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark trying to avoid their third series loss of the season...The Bees lead the six-game series, 3-1, and can win the series with a victory tonight or Sunday...Tonight is Pack the Park Pink with MidFirst Bank. Fans are encouraged to wear pink as the Comets honor breast cancer survivors and bring awareness to this important issue. Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game.

Last Game: A four-run seventh inning by the Salt Lake Bees sent the Oklahoma City Comets to a 4-2 loss Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets built a 2-0 lead through six innings with Chuckie Robinson bringing in the first run of the night on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning and Nick Senzel connecting on a RBI single in the sixth inning. The Bees went on to score all four of their runs in the seventh inning to take the lead. A RBI triple by Bryce Teodosio and a sacrifice fly by Sebastián Rivero tied the score at 2-2. A RBI single by Yolmer Sánchez gave the Bees the lead before Niko Kavadas hit a RBI double for a two-run advantage. The Comets went on to load the bases with two outs in the seventh inning and then put the potential game-tying runs on base in the ninth inning before an out was made, but were unable to bring in a run in either instance.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Landon Knack (3-3) looks to rebound from a loss in his last start in Reno...Knack pitched 4.2 innings July 27 at Greater Nevada Field, allowing four runs and five hits over 4.2 innings with two walks and five strikeouts and was charged with the loss in OKC's 6-2 road defeat. After holding the Aces to one run and two hits through four innings, he allowed three runs, three hits and two walks in the fifth inning...Through four outings in July (three starts), Knack went 1-3 with a 9.17 ERA over 17.2 IP...Since his most recent option to OKC in early June, Knack has allowed 38 runs (36 ER) and 46 hits over 39.2 IP across eight games, with opponents batting .291 with seven homers. He's allowed at least four runs in six of the eight outings and at least five runs in four of the eight games...He has also made nine appearances (seven starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season (3-2, 5.12 ERA)...He split time with OKC and Los Angeles in 2024, going on to appear in 15 ML games (12 starts), posting a 3.65 ERA with 69 K's and 18 walks. Knack made three postseason appearances, including Game 4 of the World Series.

Against the Bees: 2025: 6-4 2024: 8-4 ¬âAll-time: 85-74 At OKC: 43-35

The Comets and Bees meet for their second and final series of the season as well as their lone series of 2025 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Oklahoma City traveled to the Bees' new home, The Ballpark at America First Square, April 22-27 with the Comets winning the series, 5-1. Three of the games were decided by one run, including both of the final two games of the set, which the Comets won...James Outman led OKC with 12 hits over the six games, while Alex Freeland picked up seven RBI and Ryan Ward hit three home runs...The Bees and OKC closed out the 2024 season against one another with the final series played by the Bees at their former home stadium Smith's Ballpark Sept. 17-22, 2024 with OKC winning, 4-2...Oklahoma City won the 2024 season series against the Bees, 8-4, marking OKC's eighth season series win in nine seasons against the Bees...OKC outscored the Bees, 75-46, in last season's series and hit 19 home runs over 12 games, while holding Salt Lake without a homer...Since OKC became affiliated with the Dodgers in 2015, the team owns a 46-29 advantage against the Bees in the Triple-A version of the Freeway Series although the Bees have won three of the last four meetings.

Summer Slide: The Comets lost for the fourth time in five games last night. They raced out of the All-Star Break with six straight wins - tied for the team's longest winning streak of the season - but have gone 2-5 since...At 64-42 overall, the Comets are tied for the most wins in all of Triple-A and still own the best record in the PCL...OKC is now 18-13 in the second half of the PCL season - 5.0 games behind league-leading Tacoma (23-8), which has won nine of its last 10 games and is 21-4 since July 1.

Home Improvement: Oklahoma City has now lost seven of its last eight games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, including a season-high six-game losing streak - the team's longest in Bricktown since a nine-game skid June 18-July 6, 2018. The 1-7 stretch also includes two games in which the Comets led in the seventh inning or later, only to lose...The Comets have allowed at least five runs seven times during the eight-game stretch and have been outscored, 60-31. The offense has produced two or fewer runs in four of the last five home games (13 R)...The Comets are now 29-26 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, batting .254 for the third-lowest home AVG in the league, with 5.5 RPG and 49 home runs - third-fewest among PCL teams in home games. OKC's 5.33 ERA in home games ranks the fourth-highest out of 10 teams and OKC is 4-2-3 through the team's first nine home series of the season. Additionally, they now own a -11 run differential despite being three games above .500...However on the road, the Comets have the league's best record at 35-16 and are 9-0-1 through their first 10 road series. The Comets bat at a league-leading .296 clip in away games, while their 83 home runs and 381 runs (7.5 RPG) are tops in the league and their 551 hits are tied for most in the PCL on the road with Sacramento (which has played 10 more road games). OKC's 4.97 ERA in road games is second-lowest in the league and they have a +119 run differential.

Where's the Beef?: Last night, the Comets were limited to two runs or less for the fourth time in the last five games and have scored a total of 11 runs through the first four games of the Salt Lake series. Before this five-game stretch that began Sunday, the previous four instances of scoring two or fewer runs spanned 38 games...The Comets were held to five total hits last night, as they did not record an extra-base hit for just the second time this season (June 20 against Round Rock)...OKC is batting .189 (31x164) across the last five games with 13 runs and just two solo homers. They have stranded 42 runners on base over the last five games, going a combined 14-for-76 (.184) with runners on. They've drawn 24 walks over the five games and converted just two of them into runs...Entering Sunday's game in Reno, the Comets had scored at least five runs in eight straight games (72 R) to match their season-best stretch. They had also recorded at least 10 hits in seven straight games (93 H) for the team's longest stretch of consecutive double-digit hit games since July 18-25, 2019...Yesterday the Comets went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and are 5-for-43 (.116) with RISP this series...Overall this season, the Comets' offense leads the PCL with 534 walks and 154 stolen bases while ranking second with 132 home runs, second with 683 runs and tied for fourth with 1,006 hits.

In the Nick of Time: Nick Senzel went 2-for-4 with a RBI and scored a run as he recorded the lone multi-hit game for the Comets last night. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going 16-for-45 (.356) with eight RBI, nine walks and 14 runs scored. Senzel has also reached base safely in a season-best 12 consecutive games.

Rehab Clinic: Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy continued his Major League Rehab Assignment Friday, going 0-for-4 and scoring a run as he played in his third game with the Comets. Muncy played seven innings at third base last night before exiting the game...He is now 0-for-9 with five strikeouts, a walk and a run scored through the first three games of his rehab assignment...Muncy was placed on the 10-day Injured List by the Dodgers July 3 after a collision at third base caused a bone bruise on his left knee.

Matters of the Mound: In last night's bullpen game, six Comets pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts for the second-highest strikeout total by the Comets this season and most since recording a season-high 17 K's June 25 at Sacramento. However, it was the first time since June 22, 2024 OKC struck out at least 16 batters but lost the game during a 3-1 defeat against Albuquerque...The Comets held the Bees to six hits and four runs last night, marking the first time since May 9 against Albuquerque that OKC allowed four runs or less but lost (4-3), thereby snapping a streak of 22 straight wins in such games...The Comets were charged with their 32nd blown save of the season Friday - most in the Minors...Last night also marked the fifth straight game in which the Comets allowed three or more runs in an inning as opponents have put together six innings with three-plus runs during that stretch. Over the last 61 games, the Comets are 36-25. In games they allow an inning of three-plus runs they are 17-25 but 19-0 when they avoid the big inning.

Around the Horn: This is the third time this season the Comets have lost three of the first four games of a series - all at home...Kody Hoese went 1-for-3 with a walk Friday and has hit safely in three straight games as well as in seven of his last nine games, going 10-for-30...Chuckie Robinson was held without a hit last night, but drove in one of the Comets' two runs and now has 10 RBI over his last nine games, batting 13-for-34 (.382).







