Chihuahuas Win, 5-2, Saturday at Round Rock

August 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Round Rock Express 5-2 Saturday night at Dell Diamond to win their second straight game. The Chihuahuas have won three of the first five games in the series.

Miguel Cienfuegos started for El Paso and pitched three shutout innings. Cienfuegos has allowed only one earned run in his last seven outings, covering 15.1 innings. The Chihuahuas' pitching staff has allowed only two runs in the past 18 innings.

El Paso's runs came on a two-run double in the top of the first inning by designated hitter Luis Campusano and a three-run home run by second baseman Nate Mondou. It was the second time in as many nights El Paso scored twice in the first and it was Mondou's first home run since May 21. Will Wagner went 1-for-5 in his first game in the Padres organization since being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. El Paso has won eight of its last 11 games.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 5, Express 2 Final Score (08/02/2025)

Team Records: El Paso (57-49, 19-12), Round Rock (48-56, 14-15)

Next Game: Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Michael King (MLB Rehab) vs. Round Rock RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (1-0, 6.10). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







