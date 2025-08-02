Melendez Crushes Grand Slam in Triple-A Debut, Drake Deals as Aces Sit Down Aviators, 14-8

August 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Ivan Melendez wasted no time making noise in his Triple-A debut, launching a grand slam and collecting three hits to help power the Reno Aces (11-21, 48-59) to a commanding 14-8 win over the Las Vegas Aviators (13-19, 62-45) on Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Melendez, nicknamed "The Hispanic Titanic," put Reno firmly in control with a towering slam to center in the fourth inning, part of a 3-for-6 night that marked one of the Aces' most explosive individual performances of the season. He earned his promotion from Double-A Amarillo after slashing .258/.348/.480 with six doubles, six home runs, and 43 RBI over 71 games.

Left-hander Khol Drake was steady in his Aces debut, earning the win after holding Las Vegas to four runs across 5 2/3 innings. He allowed a solo homer to Willie MacIver in the second before settling in and keeping the Aviators quiet until MacIver struck again with a three-run blast in the sixth. Drake, acquired from Texas in the deadline deal that sent Merrill Kelly to the Rangers, now holds a 5.48 ERA with 22 strikeouts and seven walks in 23 total innings between Reno and Round Rock.

AJ Vukovich stayed red-hot at the plate, going 2-for-4 with three RBI, including a two-run double in the fifth. The outfielder has come alive over the past few weeks and is now hitting .394 (28-for-71) with 11 extra-base hits and 14 RBI in his last 19 games.

Juan Corniel chipped in with a 2-for-6 night, driving in a pair with a double as part of a strong series performance-he's 6-for-18 (.333) with three extra-base hits and seven RBI.

Sergio Alcántara added three hits of his own, including an RBI double that scored Kristian Robinson in the third. Since reuniting with Reno on July 23, the veteran switch-hitter is batting .407 (11-for-27) with two doubles, a triple, and three RBI.

Seth Brown rounded out the trio of three-hit nights after singling home Corniel in the eighth. He's provided a steady presence since joining Reno on July 4, slashing .309/.411/.543 with five doubles, four homers, and 17 RBI.

The Aces will aim to secure the series win in Sunday's finale. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Ivan Melendez: 3-for-6, 1 HR, 5 RBI

AJ Vukovich: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 2 BB

Juan Corniel: 2-for-6, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Sergio Alcantara: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Seth Brown: 3-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Andy Weber: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Kohl Drake: W (2), 5.2, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

